Among celebrities, the situation is no exception to the rule. That is how Natalia Franzoni, Fernanda Vives and Cinthia Fernández decided to take her parents home, to live with their children the mandatory family quarantine, which would last until mid-April.

“My dad lives alone, we wanted to take care of him, pamper him and keep him more positive. Do not watch the news “Naty pointed out in dialogue with Teleshow, about the reason that led her to move to her home.

“We wanted him not to go shopping and to stay home. It was my decision and that of his grandson. It was a day before they declared the mandatory caurentena. He told me that nothing was going to happen, but I told him ‘you are coming and you are staying’. Luckily it was the best decision, it’s better here than anywhere ”, affirms the instagramer.

However, despite family care, Naty maintains that the situation has him worried: “He has his hobbies, he misses the coffee in the corner of his house, his friends, his outings. But I don’t let him be distressed. We make him work, clean, cook, he is with his grandchildren ”. Her mother is not next to her, but they also decided that she should stay with her brother: “They live in the same house, so she stayed in her place. I would like her to be here too, but now I can’t bring her, we still do FaceTime 3 times a day ”. And he pointed out: “My mom is very battery but today I was distressed. We are getting up among all; when one falls, the other lifts it up. You have to wave it, “he says

Naty is a benchmark of networks for yoga classes that she provides to her followers and for always maintaining a positive attitude in the face of adversity, however, this moment admits that it complicates the well-being of the people who follow her: “There is a lot of fear, anguish, loneliness. They think that they will not have money or what will happen to their work. I send them audios, I do the classes … and that energy arrives. I do what I can, I try to help … and whatever I can infect to get ahead I do it ”.

“For me, seeing the possibilities and focusing on everything I can do is what makes me feel good. All the time things happen to us, positive is done not born. We cannot choose what happens to us but what to do with what happens to us“He maintains.

Another famous person who made the decision to take her dad home was Fernanda Vives. Her case was different. Her father had started quarantine unaccompanied, at home. But with the passing of the days, depression and loneliness began to fight against him, and in a transfer operation, Fernanda decided to take him home.

”Now I’m calmer, my dad just came home! Since yesterday he was in a deep emotional crisis, alone and without anyone to assist him at his 75 years“He began by relating Vives on his social networks. And I add: “I make this post at 3:30 in the morning because it just arrivedOn the way, he was stopped by the Gendarmerie in Camino del Buen Ayre and then pPrefectura at the Garín toll and managed to circulate presenting the documentation. Upon entering the house we carry out the disinfection and hygiene protocol, so I’m happy ”, Fernanda finished.

Hours earlier, the actress had made a post showing a video of a live that her father had made, where he was distressed by the situation he was living, away from his children and grandchildren.

Teleshow She contacted Fernanda to expand the information that was uploaded to her networks, and for her to tell how her father moved, but she preferred silence: “I want to take care and protect my dad. I am quarantining accordingly, with all the members of my family in my home ”, Held.

Moments of care, prevention and solidarity. Extreme situations where each family tries to act in the best way, protecting the weakest and those who need the most help from others.