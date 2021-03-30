The Solheim Cup will be played for the first time in Spain in 2023

The Malaga countryside of Finca Cortesín will host the 2023 edition of the Solheim Cup, biennial tournament between the teams of Europe and USA that has been played since 1990 and that Spain will host for the first time in three years. An appointment that joins a long list of major top-level sporting events that have been held in the country, from the Soccer World Cup 1982 or the Barcelona Olympic Games 92 until Ryder cup held in 1997.

So far, the Solheim Cup, when it has been played on European soil, has been hosted by Scotland (1992, 2000 and 2019), Wales (1996), Sweden (2003 and 2007), Ireland (2011) and Germany (2015). In 2023 Spain will be the headquarters for the first time in history and the sixth European country to do so. Spain has hosted high-level golf events, such as the 1997 Ryder Cup or the 75 LET tournaments and the LET Access Series that have taken place on its courses.

“We are delighted to announce that Spain will be the host country for the Solheim Cup in 2023 when the competition returns to European soil for the eighteenth edition of this great international team tournament. Spain is a country passionate about golf, its fans know Generations and generations of great players have come out of this sport and its inexhaustible quarry in depth. Furthermore, the Andalusian cultural legacy will make the players, guests and fans live a unique experience “, he declared. Alexandra Armas, executive director of the Ladies European Tour.

View of Hole 6 at Finca Cortesín Solheim Cup

Before, in 2021, the Solheim Cup will be played at the Inverness club of Toledo, Ohio (USA), where Europe will defend the title obtained in 2019 in the Scottish field of Gleneagles. The conquest came with a spectacular putt on the last green of the last singles match.

The Solheim Cup is named after its main promoter, the Norwegian-American golf club manufacturer Karsten solheim, who founded the company PING. The first edition was held in 1990 in the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, in Florida (USA), with an American victory by 11.5 points to 4.5.

The tournament was played in even-numbered years until 2002 and alternated with the Ryder Cup, its male equivalent. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and the postponement of the Ryder that year, the Solheim Cup has been played in odd-numbered years since 2003. The United States team has achieved ten wins, four more than the European.

The English Laura davies, with twelve appearances for Europe, she is the player who has participated in the tournament the most times. She is also the player with the most points added (25).

The Solheim Cup will be held for the first time in Spain in 2023

Three days of pure golf

Two teams of 12 players compete over three days with the same format as the Ryder Cup and 28 matches in total. The first two days are reserved for four matches of foursomes (alternate strokes) and another four of fourball (best ball) each, and the last one for the two individual matches. There are 28 points at stake since 2002.

Since it did in 2000, the Zaragoza Rachel Carriedo, who also played in 2002, was the first Spanish to intervene in the Solheim. Then it was the turn of the Barcelona woman Paula Marti (2002), the malagueña Ana Belén Sánchez (2003), the donostiarra Tania Elósegui (2009), the also from Malaga Azahara Munoz (2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019) and the Pamplona women Carlota Ciganda (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) and Beatriz Recari (2013).