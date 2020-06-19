The war was over. On June 14 the surrender act was signed. The general Mario Benjamín Menéndez He crossed out the word « unconditional » that accompanied the term « surrender » and subscribed. Point 7 of that act determined that the Argentine troops would return to the continents in Argentine ships and aircraft. But that point could not be fulfilled. Thousands of Argentine soldiers left the Falkland Islands on British ships.

The English were eager for their enemy’s troops to leave the scene of the conflict as soon as possible. And given the impossibility of their contender to do so, they arranged the measures to carry out their will.

The Canberra, a huge ocean liner, was the ship that brought the most soldiers back. On June 19, 1982, 4,136 Argentine soldiers arrived in Puerto Madryn. Darkness and silence greeted them. But on the way, as they were being transported by trucks, a small local crowd appeared, made flags fly. There were songs, cries, kisses in the air and cries of thanks. The young soldiers smiled and returned their affection by throwing to the public some objects that they brought with them and that had accompanied them in the Malvinas. They received in return hot drinks, chocolates, bread and bills.

With the ceasefire, the soldiers were overwhelmed by a mixture of sensations. On the one hand, the despondency of defeat, of immense effort, to the limit but useless. On the other, relief. They were safe, nothing could happen to them anymore. Firmly, the English disarmed them and housed them in different sheds and warehouses. They fed them. Upon returning to Puerto Argentino, many soldiers discovered that there were warehouses full of food and clothing that had not reached them. Another manifestation of these serious logistical problems was that the organization of the return to the continent was delayed.

The Argentines were taken in a group towards boats that left them in the immense Canberra.

Upon boarding the ship, each was assigned a certain sector from which they could not move.. They were given cardboard cards like the ones used to identify the luggage that had a huge capital letter written indicating the section of the ship in which it should remain. Some had to be in single or double cabins; others on mattresses on the carpeted floor of the boat’s great ballroom. In any case, the soft floor, the heat of the heating, the possibility of a hot shower and balanced meals made up an infinitely better panorama than the one they had gone through a few hours before, in the wet and icy trenches and under enemy fire. The Canberra was an ocean liner that had operated for decades as a commercial cruise ship and had served to move English troops to the Falklands.

More than 4,000 soldiers stepped on solid ground in the Canberra. It was one of the most amazing cases of naval resurrection in history. Less than a month earlier, on May 25, the national press at the request of the Military Junta had reported that the English ship had been seriously damaged in an air attack. The Canberra went from safe shipwreck to transporting thousands of Argentines. The English did not refrain from reminding the Argentines of the situation when they asked where they were being taken: « To the ship that you did not sink »they responded sarcastically.

The organization on the ship was absolute. Shifts were precisely determined. The food was abundant and was accompanied by one cigarette per person to be smoked after ingestion. Each shift lasted half an hour. Punctually, the place had to be vacated for the next batch to enter.

In the first hours there was silence and suspicion. The English gave dry orders in their language. But over the days, the tension was disappearing. And the Argentines were teaching them some words in Spanish that they repeated with effort. The order was that the Argentines in the corridors should transit on the left. As that word did not come out -the conjunction of the z with the q was impossible for them- someone taught them a synonym: Left-handed. This is how the English were heard shouting through the corridors when they crossed a group of Argentines: « For left-handed, for left-handed. »

On the menu was always a large cup of hot latte. The Argentines then concluded that the infusion must have sleeping pills because once they reached their beds they slept soundly. The accumulated fatigue and the tension that had loosened can also justify those prolonged dreams.

The Argentines agree that in the Canberra (and in the other ships that brought them to the mainland) they were well treated by the English. Those in need were given medical attention, fed and treated with dignity.

In addition to posters with writings in stumbled Spanish in which were the rules and orders that they had to respect as prisoners of war, there were also others in which the daily results of the World Cup in Spain.

Among the commanders of the Military Junta, which was about to fall (there were a few days when the different weapons fought over who should be the successor of Leopoldo Fortunato Galtieri), There were many doubts in allowing an English ship to touch a port in the country, even if it brought more than four thousand compatriots. Finally, sanity prevailed and the Canberra was authorized.

After four days of sailing, the ship reached Puerto Madryn. “We got off the boat and between the rows of soldiers I saw two boys who had been in my company and who I thought were dead. They believed the same about me. We had traveled together and we had not found out. It was impressive, like meeting ghosts, people returning from death. We looked at each other without believing it, we rolled around on the floor, hugging each other, crying. We got on the trucks and I saw the city of Puerto Madryn for the first time: it seemed to me the most beautiful city in the world ”, one of the recently returned conscripts of the war conflict told Daniel Kon in the book -which was an extraordinary best-seller in his time- The Boys of War.

The Canberra was not the only ship that removed the more than 11 thousand fighters from the Falkland Islands. The ARA Bahía Paraíso transferred 1,661 men; The Northland, 1992; Admiral Irízar, almost a thousand; and Saint Edmund, another 700 men.

Some soldiers assure that the Argentine officials told them that the population was perhaps going to stone them for returning defeated. From the ship they immediately went to trucks with the tarpaulins low covering the entire interior. The local population was not informed of the arrival of the contingent. But in a not so big and extremely sensitized city, the movement of soldiers and the frantic activity in the port put its inhabitants on alert. Spontaneously they left their houses and the soldiers lived on the side of the streets. These began to peek out from behind the tarps, in breach of the orders received. The officers had been wrong. People received them with affection. They pounced on the trucks to feed those young men who were barely in their twenties.

The tarps would no longer come down. That day is known as « The day that Puerto Madryn ran out of bread. » Its inhabitants exhausted the stocks in the bakeries and offered them to the soldiers who were returning from the Malvinas. « People welcomed us as if we had won. They approached us, they gave us food, bread, they threw chocolates on the trucks. We stopped at a club, they gave us sandwiches and cooked mate. They all came to see us, they asked us for something, a memory, whatever: I gave the hat and a rosary to a family who had invited me to their home. I don’t know who they were, they lived in the corner of the club ”, he told him Luis Daniel Bigot, soldier of the 7th Regiment, originally from La Plata a Infobae.

The photographer Alberto Rossi de Clarín assumed that the ship would arrive at Puerto Madryn (the other option was Bahía Blanca). He settled into a hotel overlooking the harbor and waited. The movements confirmed that he had not been wrong, that his instincts had guided him well. He waited for some trucks to pass and He took a photo of five soldiers peeking out of the back of a truck. The headline of the newspaper the next day was: « 4,172 Argentine soldiers from the Falklands returned. »

The contingent spent a few hours in the city and again in trucks was transferred to Trelew. There in Austral planes they flew to Buenos Aires. They arrived in the middle of the night at Palomar. The procedure was similar to that of the South. Silence, without journalistic means, or any official information. The soldiers quickly climbed onto a truck and the tarpaulins rushed down. A long convoy crossed the night to Campo de Mayo.

In any case, the movement, both in Palomar and on the route, alerted several people.

“I remember that at one point we stopped at a barrier and, from a taxi rank, the taxi drivers asked us where we were coming from. We told them we were coming back from Malvinas. In the middle of the night, there we were, standing on a suburban barrier, a column of buses with soldiers returning from the war. Taxi drivers couldn’t believe it. And then, when we entered Campo de Mayo, we covered an indefinite section in complete silence, until we began to hear, in the distance, a march, a beautiful march, The avenue of camellias. It was a very dark night and we did not know where that music came from, until suddenly, when the music was already shrill, we saw a band playing in the middle of nowhere, under a lamp of no more than twenty-five watts, in the open ground. And we left them there, because the buses never stopped and now it occurs to me that they are still there, in the same place, playing La avenida de las camelias for nobody. I never really knew what that was, but it stuck with me like a vision. I suppose it was a gesture from the people of the gang, that when they found out that the Malvinas soldiers were arriving they decided to leave at least to receive us. Because in fact, that was the whole reception of the Argentine Army to veterans, « he recalled. Daniel Terzano, class 55, who had requested an extension and had to go to Malvinas.

The soldiers were surprised and, once again, disappointed. They thought that as soon as they arrived they could meet their relatives. They wanted, They needed to hug their parents, their girlfriends, their brothers.

For two days, they were at the General Lemos Combat Support School, in Campo de Mayo. As the officers tried to maintain order, many of the youths rebelled and demanded that they be released.

As soon as the return was known, a wave of people gathered in the vicinity of Campo de Mayo. In a few hours there were thousands of people trying to know if their children were alive or not. The scenes were repeated in thousands of cases, they were identical to each other and they were produced simultaneously: mothers and fathers trying to see if any of those boys with short, very skinny hair and dressed in all green that was almost two hundred meters away was your son.

The screams from outside the garrison were relentless and heartbreaking. Your child’s first and last name. It was a call, an invocation to find out if her son had returned. It was not known who had survived and who had not. One of the soldiers thought he recognized that a woman was shouting her friend’s name. He said so and they listened. They were strictly prohibited from approaching the perimeter fences. In the end the two soldiers were convinced that yes, the mother of one of them was calling him. The other designed a perfect plan for the woman to stay calm. He made the rest of his companions withdraw to one side and only the one summoned by his mother was left standing. Thus, the lady knew that her son was a few kilos less, but he had survived.

For more than two days there was no official information. The soldiers were then taken to their home units. There they had planned to leave them for another two days, but the pressure from the relatives made them leave immediately.

It was the third Sunday in June, it was Father’s Day. There were tears of joy and pain. “I never saw my dad cry so much as that day when we met again. My mother squeezed me so much that for a moment I thought I had survived the war but I was not going to do it when I reunited with my old woman, ”said one soldier.

Those who could gave each other the longest hugs in the world that day.