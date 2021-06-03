The solar umbrella that cools the air and drinks, and charges the mobile | Technology

Sammontana Beach Umbrella is an umbrella with folding solar panels that uses the Sun to cool the air and drinks, and to charge mobile phones.

The umbrellas They have become a symbol of tourism, holidays and protection against the Sun at the pool or the beach.

They literally stop the sun’s rays from reaching us. Why not take advantage of its direct contact with the most powerful Sun, to install solar panels?

Some umbrellas have a solar panel to recharge your mobile, but the Sammontana Beach Umbrella it goes much further. Thank you to your foldable solar panels can capture energy for cool the air around it, cool drinks, and recharge devices. You can see it in this video:

Sammontana Beach Umbrella is a collaboration between the largest Italian ice cream maker, Sammontana, and Carlo Ratti Associati, a design studio founded by MIT professor Carlo Ratti.

Drawing inspiration from foldable solar panels using satellites, spacecraft and the International Space Station itself, Carlo Ratti Associati has collaborated with expert panel engineer Chuck Hoberman to create an umbrella 3.2 meters in diameter and 2.5 meters high, which has solar panels on its entire surface, and unfolds like an origami.

Solar panels convert the Sun’s energy into electricity and use it for different functions. You can mist water or expel cold air to cool the environment around the umbrella. Also charge mobiles and chill drinks in a small refrigerator.

These umbrellas can be connected in parallel to collect solar energy all together and power more demanding devices such as an ice cream fridge.

It is an excellent way to harness the sunlight on precisely one of the objects that receives the most light.

It is the time for renewable energy. The context encourages investment in green power plants. Hand in hand, self-consumption flourishes in homes as a way not only to guarantee the consumption of clean energy but also to reduce energy consumption.

Sammontana Beach Umbrella they are not a simple prototype. On June 12, the first units will be put into operation at the BAM Library, in the Alberi Milano park in Milan.

At the moment they have not announced if they plan to sell them or transfer the design to an umbrella manufacturer, but it is an idea that could have good commercial success, especially among owners of bars, restaurants and beach bars.