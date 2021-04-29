The Solar Orbiter reveals secrets of solar flares and how the Sun’s corona is much hotter than its interior

The European Solar Orbiter probe has as mission study the star closest to us and responsible for our being alive: the Sun. Currently exploring the Sun, the spacecraft has made different observations about the solar surface and the strange behaviors that occur there. For example, that the temperature is up to a million degrees Celsius compared to 5,500 degrees Celsius inside the Sun.

Among the observations the Solar Orbiter has made is that of solar flares. Thanks to an on-board instrument for observing in ultraviolet (the Extreme-Ultraviolet Imager) it has been possible to collect more detailed images of the activity that occurs in the corona of the Sun.

The Solar Orbiter has discovered thousands of small solar flares that have not been observed before. With a duration of between just 10 and 200 seconds, these flares get to be the most curious. For example, they reach a size that varies between 400 and 4,000 kilometers, while their height can range from 1,000 to 5,000 kilometers.

Hot Hot…

The interesting point here is the temperature that occurs in these small solar flares. They say they reach between 1 million and 1.6 million degrees Celsius. This helps the temperature in the corona to be 1 million degrees Celsius while inside it drops to about 5,500 degrees Celsius.

For years researchers around the world have tried to understand why there is this curious effect of the corona having a higher temperature. New computer simulations of solar flares have been able to determine that when they connect with each other and with the surface, an impulse is generated that can generate enough power to maintain corona temperature.

Blaming the number of flares solely on heating the solar corona would be naive. Researchers say that also depends largely on the intensity of these flares and other phenomena that have not yet been studied. Hence, in the coming months more observations on the Sun will be sought.

In fact, the Solar Orbiter isn’t even technically operational yet. It was launched last year and through a series of gravitational assistance maneuvers is being placed in its orbit. An orbit that it will achieve by the end of this year and will be highly elliptical. From there you can provide even more detailed and accurate images and data about the Sun. At the moment it offers us observations like this or the closest image of the Sun.

Via | Science