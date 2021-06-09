The solar eclipse of June 10 will be partial in Spain and greater the further north

The next June 10th there will be a annular solar eclipse (The Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially obscuring the image of our star but leaving a ring visible). It will be fully visible in northwestern Canada, northern Greenland, part of the Arctic Ocean, and northeastern Russia. While, in Spain it will be partial and it will hide, at most, 20% of the solar diameter in the peninsular northwest.

An eclipse happens when one astronomical object hides another and, from Earth, we can see eclipses of the Sun and the Moon. In the first case, the Moon hides the solar disk and in the second, our satellite intervenes in the shadow that the Earth projects in space.

In Spain, being partial, the Moon will cover 20% of the solar diameter in Galicia, 10% of the diameter of the Sun in the center of the peninsula and around 2% in the southeast of the peninsula, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Next Thursday’s phenomenon is a solar eclipse, a local phenomenon that affects a narrow band that normally covers a few tens of kilometers. Outside that area the eclipse looks partial because the Moon only covers part of the Sun.

“If at the time of the eclipse the Moon is somewhat further away from the Earth, its disk looks smaller than that of the Sun and does not completely cover it: we are then talking about an annular eclipse, because the Sun looks like a bright ring. That is what will happen this Thursday ”, explains the astronomer of the National Astronomical Observatory (OAN), Miguel Querejeta.

Annular solar eclipse on January 15, 2010 in Jinan, China. / Wikimedia Commons

In Madrid, the eclipse will begin at 11: 01h (Peninsular official time), will reach its maximum at 11:43 a.m., at which time 12% of the solar diameter will be blocked by the Moon, and will end at 12:29 p.m. In total, it will last 88 minutes (just under an hour and a half), according to the OAN.

How to see the eclipse

Of course, whether the eclipse is total or partial, you never have to look at the sun directly because although during the phenomenon the solar brightness decreases, the energy that it radiates is also harmful to the retina.

To observe it, it is advisable to get some special glasses for eclipses (sold in opticians and in places related to astronomy) or use telescopes or binoculars with suitable filters. Never you have to use regular sunglasses or “home remedies” such as x-rays or veiled films.

Another option to watch it is to follow the live broadcasts of local planetariums such as Madrid or Pamplona, ​​or watch it from the sky-live.tv broadcast channel, which will broadcast the eclipse from the Teide Observatory.

To see a total solar eclipse in our country, we will have to wait until August 12, 2026 and August 2, 2027, and shortly after, on January 26, 2028, there will be an annular eclipse.

The last partial solar eclipse that we saw in Spain was on August 21, 2017 – although it was hardly visible because it coincided with sunset – and the next partial eclipse will be seen on October 25, 2022, in the northeast of the peninsula and Balearic Islands, according to the OAN website.

“Observation of the sky has always fascinated human beings, from the first civilizations to the present day, and of all astronomical phenomena, eclipses have always been preferred for their ease of observing them with the naked eye and because they are very spectacular, especially the total eclipses of the Sun ”, comments Querejeta.

In addition, many ancient civilizations They were considered signs of a bad omen: “it is said that the total solar eclipse that occurred on May 28, 585 BC put an end to a long and bloody battle between Medes and Lydios, as both parties interpreted that the gods were censoring their behavior” , relates the astronomer of the NAO.

Today, interest in these phenomena remains intact. In fact, they mobilize thousands of fans that travel the world after them: “Without a doubt, in August 2026 and 2027 many international visitors will come to Spain to observe the total eclipses of the Sun. It is a beautiful game of cosmic shadows that makes us participate in the movement of the Earth and the Moon. around the Sun ”, he concludes.