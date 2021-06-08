The solar eclipse of June 10 will be annulled and in Spain it will be visible (partial) for an hour and a half

As much as we know that eclipses do not contain any mystique or supernatural powers, they are still an astronomical and visual phenomenon that fascinates us, especially if there are phenomena such as the ring of fire. And the next will be a annular solar eclipse, although its visualization depends, as always, on the area from where we observe it.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon interposes between the Sun and the Earth, so that we see how the Sun is gradually being covered by our satellite, since the diameter of the Moon is due to the relative positions of the three stars. (much closer to us than the Sun) covers a more or less large part of the Sun. According to this they are distinguished three types of solar eclipses: total, partial and annular, and this time the third is given, so that not only will the crown be observed at its maximum point.

The morning of June 10, especially for the lucky ones

The difference between a total solar eclipse and an annular one is that in the case of the second one, the Moon is a little further from the Earth and the sun a little closer, so that the circumference of the Moon is smaller and that of the Sun is older. With that, the Moon does not completely hide the Sun and you will see a luminous ring corresponding to the outermost strip of the solar circumference.

Of course, as always happens with these phenomena seeing the annular eclipse or seeing a partial one will depend on the location. This will be the case in Europe, northern North America, Europe and Asia.

As NASA has shown, the eclipse will begin in the Atlantic Ocean, at a latitude of 23º, and will end southeast of Kumul (China). With this step, the most fortunate regions are those that are further north, specifically Canada (northeast), Greenland (northwest) and the easternmost part of Russia, which will see the annular eclipse.

The rest of us can see a partial eclipse. As we see in Xataka Ciencia, in Spain it will have a magnitude (that is, the fraction of the solar diameter hidden by the Moon) of 0.2 on the northwest coast (A Coruña), around 0.1 in the interior and northeast of the Peninsula and around 0.02 (or somewhat higher) in the southeast and in the Balearic and Canary Islands.

The total duration of the eclipse will be 299 minutes (about 5 hours) and the moon will cover 38% of the Sun. It can be observed during the morning of Thursday, June 10. We are too far apart to see the ring, but the National Geographic Institute already puts on the calendar the date of the next visible eclipse as a total in Spain, on August 12, 2026, as well as the next partial eclipse, on October 25, 2022 (in the northeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands).

Always with precautions

We may already know it from previous occasions or it may sound to us, but the observation of a solar eclipse involves a risk to eyesight if observed directly. It must always be done safely, partially or totally, using any of the valid methods so that the shine is not harmful to us.

There are some specialized lenses for eclipse observation, but if we don’t have them we can use a mirror or see the projected image. We can even take the opportunity to build our own pinhole camera.

Keep in mind that not everything they have told us can be a true solution and they are not safe methods. They are the example of Smoked glasses, X-rays, sunglasses or camera filtersThey are not safe methods and are strongly discouraged.

