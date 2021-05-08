The Socimi All Iron launches a capital increase for up to 120 million euros

All Iron Re I Socimi has raised a capital increase of more than 100 million euros, as reported by the company to BME Growth. This will be submitted to the judgment of its shareholders at its next meeting, scheduled for June 7.

The company explained that it has established a limit of up to 120 million euros for this expansion. A level established by whether the operation is more satisfactory than expected based on investor appetite.

Similarly, All Iron has announced that it already has commitments from investors that cover 25% of the amount of the capital increase.

These commitments represent 51 loans convertible into shares for a total nominal amount of 18.8 million euros, which will be converted into shares. In addition, according to the company, there are commitments for about another 7 million euros with other shareholders.

This capital increase is intended to obtain funds to reinforce the growth plan through the acquisition of real estate assets for the creation of short and medium stay aparthotels.

Real estate portfolio

All Iron currently owns ten aparthotels, of which four are in operation (Madrid, San Sebastián, Vitoria and Bilbao), two under construction – they are expected to come into operation throughout 2021 – and another four under development – which will come into operation between 2022 and 2024-.

In the last three months, the Socimi All Iron has announced the acquisition of two properties in Seville and Bilbao, for amounts of 9.8 and 5.1 million euros, respectively.