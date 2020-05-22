The PSOE has agreed with the productors of Bildu. The Socialists and Podemos agreed with the Basque separatists la full repeal of the labor reform of the PP of 2012 to obtain its support in the extension of the state of alarm. A support that was not necessary since it had the votes of the PNV and Ciudadanos.

Hours later to release the document signed by the three parties, the PSOE was rushing to release another version removing the word “entirely” and defending that only the most damaging parts of the labor reform will be repealed, as they have always defended.

The PSOE has agreed with Bildu. This is a fact. Despite the fact that Pedro Sánchez has defended as active and passive that he would never agree with the proetarras. But the socialists drain the bundle and they have a clear person in charge: the PP. This has been defended by Rafael Simancas in the Ana Rosa Program.

The general secretary of the Socialist Group in the Congress of Deputies has assured that “The PP had left the Spaniards lying down” and that “they needed the votes.” Something completely false since with Citizens and the PNV it was enough for them to carry out the state of alarm.

Simancas assured that Bildu “asked for something reasonable, perhaps inopportune, like repealing the labor reform” and that his objective was to “save the state of alarm” and therefore “save lives.”

Ana Rosa has asked her what her voters will say when they see a document signed by the PSOE with Bildu and Simancas has defended again that it was necessary. At that moment the presenter has told him what would happen if instead of Bildu it was Vox when Abascal’s “have no deaths behind them.”

The socialist Simancas has thrown balls out, assuring that “if Vox had been in favor of signing something like this it would not be Vox”. “Vox has always shown willing to overthrow this government taking advantage of the crisis of the Covid-19 ″ has defended.

In addition, the secretary general of the Socialist Group in Congress has recalled that Vox has left the reconstruction tablen after his pact with Bildu and that this “leaves the Government with an absolute majority” in that negotiation after the coronavirus crisis.