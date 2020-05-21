The spokesperson for the Socialist Group in the Congress of Deputies, Adriana Lastra, has been confused this Wednesday in the vote of the fifth extension of the state of alarm and has abstained when the rest of his colleagues have voted in favor, as OKDIARIO has learned from socialist parliamentary sources.

A mistake – as recognized by such sources in her party – that is surprising when she is the group’s spokesperson and who has defended the position of the main party that supports the Government during the parliamentary debate. Sources close to Lastra assure, however, that it was not an error but the system did not work despite the fact that she was in the seat to do it in person.

In fact, in the same vote there have been two other errors, in this case of two Vox deputies, but in both cases these parliamentarians, José María Figaredo and Rubén Darío Vega, the chamber was not found and they had cast their vote electronically. For his part, Joan Josep Nuet, from the ERC group, has returned to vote abstention, as he did in the previous extension, while the rest of his colleagues have done so, as his spokesman, Gabriel Rufián, advanced.

Finally, the decree of the fifth extension of the state of alarm has been carried out thanks to the votes of PNV and Citizens, which have allowed Sánchez to overcome this obstacle as it happened the previous time. The Plenary of Congress has approved to extend the alarm until June 7 by 177 votes in favor compared to 162 against and 11 abstentions, after PP and Compronís have gone to ‘no’, where Vox and the ERC, Junts and CUP independentistas were already.

The text approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers —required the authorization of the Chamber— has come out ahead with the votes of the PSOE, Unidas Podemos, Ciudadanos, PNV, Más País, CC, PRC and Teruel Exists.