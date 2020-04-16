Social networks came to change everything. The lifestyle of human beings has not been the same since then and never will be. With them, social interaction between people changed and a new channel of communication between companies and consumers was opened. An almost perfect one for advertising. Since then, every business has had to adapt in order to be part of this digital world. But now it is not a business or a company that is adapting to social networks, but an entire industry. TikTok is raising its hand strongly to become the great musical platform of the new generation.

Industries evolve mainly due to two factors: 1. Existing technological advances and 2. New forms of consumption created by technological advances themselves. This is as clear as water in the music industry. We have all seen how since 1975, when the digital age began, absolutely everything has changed.

In the last 40 years, music players have gone from being connected to an electrical outlet with an open-coil tape recorder, to being able to play tens of millions of songs on a cell phone thanks to streaming applications. The speed with which the music industry is evolving raises several questions: Where is it heading? What comes after streaming services? How are you going to consume music tomorrow?

Some bet on virtual reality, and yes, there is something interesting there but that future is not as tangible as that of social networks. Virtual reality still lacks the necessary technology to be the next step, but social networks do not. They are there, ready to devour everything in their path. Every day more people use them. The new generations are already born connected to them. And it’s just what TikTok knows and knows well.

If you are reading this, you most likely already know what TikTok is and how it works. What’s more, surely you already have a history of videos ranging from shameful to hilarious. But it is actually a relatively new platform. It was launched in 2016 in China by the Beijing-based ByteDance company, and it wasn’t until 2018 that it made its worldwide launch. In this short time it has accumulated 800 million active users, which are working as the guinea pig to see if it works as the new music platform.

In just 12 months, the TikTok video app has transformed from a curiosity to a service mentioned at the same time as YouTube. That is a reality and it is to be amazed. And just like the industry itself, TikTok is changing. The wave of people from TikTok to music apps has not gone unnoticed by some in the music industry who see an opportunity.

“TikTok is an audio platform, where video is the medium used to express interest in sound”said Max Bernstein, founder of Muuser, a music marketing company. “On TikTok, if you are interested in a sound, you make a video of it and the focus is on the sound”. There are no guarantees or formula for success on TikTok, according to Bernstein, and while there is some form of cure on which songs are being pushed by record labels in the app, it’s up to users to decide which songs get big.

This is precisely what we talked about in an interview with emerging artist Sub Urban, creator of one of the most popular songs in TikTok history “Cradles”. “TikTok is an incredible way to reach youth with new music. Because I consider it a very democratic platform. It’s not just about what’s trending. Listen to the music from there. It has a lot of class. The music that becomes popular on TikTok is generally very good music. ”Sub Urban said. “It is the people who choose and listen to the music there.”

Now with all this said, obviously ByteDance has already realized this phenomenon and is ready to take advantage of it. According to CNN Business, the company is in talks with several global record companies to reach an agreement on a new platform that could rival Spotify, Tencent Music and Apple Music.

TiKTok has undoubtedly become the music discovery platform for the smartphone generation. And guess what. Nothing more and nothing less than ByteDance is developing a new smartphone. This Chinese company wants more than just your viral short videos: it wants to own the device with which you watch and make them.

To speed up TikTok’s golden opportunity, The platform signed an agreement with digital rights agency Merlin in January 2020 that will give you access to a large selection of independent music. The deal includes licensed music from tens of thousands of independent record labels worldwide. This is just the first piece of the puzzle that TikTok is putting together to take over the sound world.

Rolling Stone magazine is already talking about how TikTok took over music. Media like Insider or BuzzFeed already lists the best songs on TikTok. Some of the most popular Spotify lists are those that compile the successes of the application that aims to steal the market. The question that this leaves us is: Will the music industry adapt to the way a social network operates, or will social networks begin to function as music platforms? Time will tell, but what we are sure of is that this is the next big step in the way of consumption in the industry.