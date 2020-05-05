Still from ‘The End’.

The famous Egyptian Ramadan series have brought controversy. Formerly celebrated in the Arab world, its popular musalsal or soap operas, which have their high season in the holy month of Islam, have gone from being the spearhead of the Egyptian cultural influence in the region to garnering strong criticism in recent years to a side or other of its borders. A decline that increased along with the control, already unprecedented, that the regime exercises over the audiovisual sector.

This year, the first controversy was pointed to by The End, a science fiction telefilm set in a dystopian future in which Israel would have disappeared from the Middle East. Although this is a minor detail in the series, the Israeli Foreign Ministry called it in a statement “completely unacceptable”. Later, The Prince, starring controversial singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan, drew criticism for a scene in which an Egyptian passport is broken. And last week, the host of an innocent celebrity show was banned from any media outlet in the country for a similar brawl. Spokesman for the company that owns the production of The End and The Prince, Hossam Saleh, believes that “it is still too early” to criticize the series, while declining to answer more questions.

Last year, the Ramadan season had a particularly bad reception among the audience and critics, who disapproved of its repetitive, hyperbolic and non-innovative character. The previous season had already generated a bitter controversy: Sudan came to summon the Egyptian ambassador in Khartoum for the content of a telefilm.

Although the control of the media and the film industry by the Egyptian authorities has been constant for decades, human rights organizations warn that the pressure has worsened with President Abdelfatá Al Sisi, who has expanded the domain of his regime on the artistic world. It was the turn of the popular soap operas in 2017, the year in which the Administration burst into the sector, directly affecting its production volume and, for many, its quality.

At the center of this intervention is the United Group for Media Services, a conglomerate founded in 2017 and linked to Intelligence services, according to various journalistic investigations. The group owns, among other companies, production companies, multiple television networks and advertising companies, which guarantees it control over all the production phases of the sector.

More than half of the telefilms of the past Ramadan were made by its reference producer, Synergy, which accounts for around 40% of the market according to its own data. His extensive presence is repeated again this year, and his are the most anticipated series of the season, including The End and The Prince. “Synergy is the producing arm of the authorities,” says a screenwriter and television producer, who prefers to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the subject. “It is like an octopus, it puts its (tentacles) in the channels, the media companies and producers,” he adds, “so that they produce, distribute and broadcast. Is a circle”.

Also in 2017, the Supreme Council for Media Regulation was established, a body tasked with overseeing Egypt’s media scene. Its multiple committees include one dedicated to dramatic content, and a second focused on Ramadan broadcasts. Other organizations dominated by the regime, such as the country’s Media Union, have similar committees, which have also been criticized for restricting creativity and controlling productions.

This tight control of the sector has set off alarms. More and more Egyptians are choosing to change channels and follow the series of neighboring countries, especially those produced in Turkey, which enjoy immense popularity in the Islamic world.

This year, however, expectations in the Ramadan series were once again high, especially as a result of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Egyptians to spend much more time at home. These limitations have forced the audiovisual industry to accelerate production rates. Some companies have cut staff and have reduced the number and duration of episodes to meet deadlines, according to producers and actors.

“(This year) Synergy continues to control the scene, but it allows famous producers who stopped working last year to reappear under their umbrella,” observes a screenwriter and producer. “I think they have learned their lesson.” For now, however, the Ramadan series continues to garner more criticism than praise in Egypt.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe