But of course, the new streaming platform cannot stand idly by facing such an important company, with just a few days to live, it is necessary to find a way for more and more users to decide that it is a good idea to invest in their platform and it looks like they got off to a good start by allowing ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ to premiere in 2021, but it’s not enough, the HBO Max’s plan to compete with Disney + It carries a strong decision that would make many DCEU fans happy.

Disney has in its favor that it not only broadcasts the animated children’s classics, but also movies and new series are being broadcast, but one of its strongest letters is the one referring to the MCU, starting with the series ‘WandaVision’, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and ‘Loki’ for this year (although it remains to be seen if the release date is modified by the pandemic. Also pending are ‘She-Hulk’, ‘Hawkeye’, ‘Moon Knight’, ‘Ms. Marvel’ and ‘What if…?’, so the following years there will be good material to continue paying the monthly payment.

The market for fans of series and movies based on comic characters is very wide and HBO Max needs part of them to cover all possible areas, that is why the ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ is the best card it has for the moment. Snyder’s first cut on this film is said to last four hours, if cut long enough to be within the two-hour average they would end up giving us something that would be as hated as the Joss Whedon product and all the effort to release his version would have been in vain.

So, HBO Max’s plan to compete with Disney + would be quite simple, turning the Snyder Cut into a miniseries, it is not about recording more takes (since the budget given is only for post-production), but to work with what there is, in such a way that they deliver us something that can last for more than a day and so the followers of this cut do not end up unsubscribing the following month.