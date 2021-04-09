The Snyder Cut would have been HBO Max’s third biggest premiere of the year and not the second – Tomatazos

After weeks of talk about the resounding success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, today it seems that although it was a good premiere for the HBO Max streaming platform, it was not as prominent as thought and not only is it not the largest launch so far this year, but it is also not in the second position as mentioned after the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% (via ComicBookMovie.com).

And it is that since its worldwide launch on March 26 and then its premiere in the United States on March 31, the Legendary MonsterVerse film has broken records both at the box office and on Warner’s streaming platform and it is already well known that its number of views exceeded that of the long-awaited Snyder Cut.

However, although Zack Snyder’s controversial film (Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, The Man of Steel – 55%) was thought to rank second in terms of number of views – at least five minutes – on HBO Max, recently, according to data revealed by Variety (via ComicBookMovie.com), it was concluded that it is actually the third best release of the year.

While the streaming service doesn’t share official audience numbers, Variety managed to access third-party data that has helped clear things up. In this way, it was found that Godzilla vs. Kong It has been the best release of HBO Max this 2021, while surprisingly the second place is not for the Snyder Cut, as it was thought at first, but for the Oscar nominee Judas and the Black Messiah – 100%.

The Shaka King-directed film, which is competing at the Oscars 2021 in 6 categories – Best Picture, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Original Song – won more viewers than Snyder’s film. Likewise, it could be seen that, in terms of subscribers, the launch of HBO Max on Roku last year was much more beneficial than what the Snyder Cut did for the platform.

Judas and the Black Messiah is a biographical drama set in the late 1960s and centers on William “Bill” O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), a criminal who steals cars, until the FBI arrests him in Chicago. Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons), an FBI agent, proposes to withdraw his criminal charges in exchange for working with them to infiltrate the Black Panther Party (BPP) and thus obtain information from this organization led by Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).

As for the best debuts that include three days of releases on HBO Max, Godzilla vs. Kong takes the first position, Little Secrets, starring Denzel Washington (Cercas – 93%, The Magnificent Seven – 93%), is in second place and Zack Snyder’s Justice League it also ranks third.

While this data comes from outside companies, it’s no secret that WarnerMedia is looking to drop the SnyderVerse, so it’s obvious that while the Snyder Cut was a good first for the company, it wasn’t out of this world either, which is why which have not announced plans to continue with the universe of the filmmaker.

