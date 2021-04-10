The Snyder Cut almost mistakenly included one of the worst phrases added by Joss Whedon – Tomatazos

Joss Whedon directed Justice League – 41% because Zack Snyder had a family tragedy, but the fact that the studio was pressuring him to change the tone of his film also played a role in his departure. Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% fell short of Warner executives’ expectations. They concluded that the culprit was his dark and serious tone. This led them to conclude that if they wanted their film to be as successful as the MCU’s, they had to begin to mimic one of its most notable characteristics: its light and humorous tone. That is why they wanted Snyder and screenwriter Chris Terrio made their movie with that in mind.

Snyder left the project and DC had a good idea to hire Joss Whedon for having made two films of Marvel’s flagship team: The Avengers – 92% and Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%. The new director rewrote the script at will and re-filmed many scenes. The final play was a disaster in every way. The humorous tone of Whedon did not mix well with that of Snyder and the result was a movie with big tonal problems. He also added a series of jokes to characters that are not really humorous who felt forced. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman all looked bad in the comic routines that they put on with shoehorn.

In addition to the above, many of the jokes destroyed all the tension of the scenes. An example is when they decide that they are going to revive Superman and Flash keeps comparing the situation with Pet Semataryby Stephen King. That removes all the drama from the situation and turns the attitude of the reborn Superman who has no memory of his human side into a bad joke. To this can be added several jokes and macho scenes that according to the director were added for being humorous and, in the end, they were only in bad taste.

All the damage done by Whedon and the study could be reversed in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. In it we could see that all those terrible jokes and macho scenes were not the work of the director or the original screenwriter. In a sad turn of events, it has just been revealed that one of the most infamous and incoherent phrases almost accidentally sneaks into the Snyder Cut. This was revealed by the film’s editors, David Brenner ACE, Dody Dorn ACE, Y Carlos Castillón on The Rough Cut Podcast. The phrase in question is “you smell good,” which Lois says to Clark when they are at the Kent family farm. Whedon he added that line using dubbing in a scene that had already been recorded. Because of this, when they were mixing the sound for the version of Snyder, someone mistakenly put that audio in place of the original.

Fortunately, producer Deborah Snyder realized the error in time in one of the final revisions of the film and said:

Lois shouldn’t be saying that! Not important how it smells.

It is the same thing that many of us thought when we saw Jossticia League. Clark has just revived and it only breaks the emotion of the meeting that she notices his aroma out of nowhere and more if we take into account that a few hours before he was a corpse … In the real dialogue she tells him “you spoke. To which he replies (in both versions): “Didn’t he do it before?” One scene doesn’t make anyone laugh, the other is meant to make it clear that Clark was out of his mind after he came back to life. This is a sign that the director in charge of giving “humor” to the film chose the worst moments to add jokes.