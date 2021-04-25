‘The Snow Girl’, by Javier Castillo, will become a Netflix series

“I still can’t believe I’m finally telling you this news that I’ve been keeping and celebrating in secret for months: @netflixes will adapt La Chica de Nieve. And I can’t be happier ”. This is how the text begins with which Javier Castillo He has announced on his Instagram account that the platform is already working to bring one of his latest published novels to television.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

With more than a million copies sold, it tells the story of the disappearance of Kiera Templeton, a three-year-old girl whose trail is lost during the New York Thanksgiving parade in 1998. After searching all over town for her, someone finds a few strands of hair next to the clothes the little girl was wearing. Five years later, Aaron and Grace, her parents, receive a package with a VHS tape of Kiera playing in an unfamiliar room. Journalism student Miren Triggs will begin a parallel investigation that will take her where she least thought …

‘The snow girl’ is not the only adaptation of the author’s work currently underway. Globomedia and DeAPlaneta are also working on a series that will bring two of their most popular titles to the small screen: ‘The day that sanity was lost’ and ‘The day that love was lost’. Furthermore, Javier has just published his latest book less than a month ago: ‘The Soul Game’.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io