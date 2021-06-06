The Snapdragon 895 processor could use transistors from Samsung and not from TSMC, according to reliable sources | Technology

Could the next Snapdragon carry transistors from Samsung, instead of TSMC? It is a more important change than it seems.

Brands like Qualcomm, Huawei, Apple, have their own processors. But a common misconception is to think that they make them. It is true that brands design the processor and some even manufacture some parts, but the basis of all chipsTransistor nodes and semiconductors are made by only a handful of companies, such as TSMC or Samsung.

Is semiconductor manufacturers shortage It is the main cause that today there is no stock of graphics cards, next-generation consoles, car chips, and other components.

In the case of popular processors Qualcomm Snapdragon, who manufactures its transistor nodes is TSMC. And according to reliable informants collected by Wccftech, Qualcomm’s next benchmark processor the Snapdragon 895, so with the Exynos 2200, they could carry Samsung transistor nodes. What does all this imply?

A few days ago the specifications of the successor to the Snapdragon 888, which still had no name, were leaked. Today some informants already call him Snapdragon 895, and it will be the reference SoC in 2022 that all high-end Android phones will carry.

We know you will use 4 nanometer transistors, and at least two different sources ensure that eInstead of making them TSMC, Samsung will.

Although it is only a rumor, several indications point to this possibility. A few months ago it was said that Samsung had signed an 850 million dollar deal to make the Snapdragon 875.

On the other hand, the emergence of Apple and its M1s has increased orders to TSMC, which could have sold its capacity to manufacture 4 nm transistors, and even 3 nm. This has raised the price to a possible order from Qualcomm, which would have no choice but to turn to Samsung, with a much better price.

Samsung has had trouble mass-manufacturing transistors for large orders like Snapdragon’s, and according to experts its transistor nodes aren’t as efficient as TSMC’s. And although their Exynos processors offer excellent performance, it will be interesting to check their the possible use of Samsung transistors instead of TSMC, would affect the performance of the Snapdragon 895.