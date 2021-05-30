The Snapdragon 888 Plus leaks on Geekbench

Although it is still too early to be sure, it seems that Qualcomm already has quite advanced the SoC Snapdragon 888 Plus which, as expected, will be the summer refreshment for the Snapdragon 888, the company’s top-of-the-range integrated for the second half of 2021 and early next year, and which will presumably take a short time to be announced.

We know this thanks to a tweet by Abhishek Yadav, who after thoroughly reviewing the results of tests carried out on devices with the popular Geekbench tool, has found what appear to be the results of a performance test of a Snapdragon 888 Plus, which would improve the performance of its predecessor somewhat, at least in terms of processing functions, since it would have a higher performance processor than the 888.

Snapdragon 888+ emerges on geekbench.

-1 x 3.00GHz

-3 x 2.42GHz

-4 x 1.80GHz

Source: https: //t.co/iMIyLP63IU pic.twitter.com/G353CzmdIL – Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 28, 2021

And it is that, in particular, it seems that the Snapdragon 888 Plus integrates eight CPUs: a primary core, presumably based on Arm Cortex-X1, with a clock frequency of 3.00 gigahertz. The Snapdragon 888’s Kryo 680 CPU has a maximum clock rate of 2.84 gigahertz. Next we find a cluster with three cores, which are presumably based on Cortex-A78. They have the same clock speed as the Cortex-A78 CPUs of the Snapdragon 888: 2.42 GHz. And finally, apparently, we have four Cortex-A55 cores, which have the same frequency of 1.80 gigahertz that we found in the Snapdragon 888 .

Thus, the only change in terms of processors is found in the one with the highest performance, with a jump 160 megahertz. Since Geekbench does not perform GPU related tests, we do not know if the Snapdragon 888 Plus will also bring any news in this regard. We hope you have an Adreno 660, the same one we found in the 888, although we saw that the Snapdragon 865+ also used the same GPU as the SD865, an Adreno 650, but Qualcomm made some changes to it to improve its performance. Up to 10% faster rendering, claimed the tech at the time.

Regarding the results achieved by this alleged Snapdragon 888 Plus, in single core tests it achieved 1,171 points, while in those of all nuclei, its result rose to 3,704 points. In the table you can compare these results with those of two top-of-the-range smartphones equipped with a Snapdragon 888

Mononucleus

Multicore

Snapdragon 888 Plus 1,171 3,704 Samsung Galaxy S21 1,043 3,090 OnePlus 9 1,127 3,667

If the schedule that we already saw with the 865 Plus and 855 Plus is fulfilled, we can expect Qualcomm to introduce the Snapdragon 888+ between the beginning and middle of July, so we would still have to wait a little more than a month, unless there are leaks, to know all the improvements that this SoC offers with respect to its predecessor and that, if confirmed, probably have to do, in addition to the CPU , with its GPU and Hexagon 780, its chip specifically dedicated to AI.

However, we cannot take these results for granted. They aim to be the first “public” performance test of the Snapdragon 888 Plus, but we cannot know for sure, and until more results appear and, above all, the official presentation of the same occurs, we will have to remain in doubt. Nevertheless, the results seem quite consistent with everything seen in the past.