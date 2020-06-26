We keep going around with a Qualcomm catalog that does not stop receiving new processors, but that is also involved in a multitude of rumors and leaks. Many of them, given their importance, revolving around a possible Snapdragon 865+ to reach the mid-season, such as has already happened with some previous generations.

Last year, without going any further, we had a Snapdragon 855+ that improved some aspects of the Snapdragon 855 and became the main processor for the second half of the year. Something similar can happen with a Snapdragon 865+ that has returned to the fore, now as a result of a publication by Ice Universe, a well-known technological information filter with a high degree of credibility.

More than 3GHz

According to Ice Universe account through its Weibo account, « If there are no incidents, Qualcomm will officially present the processor Snapdragon 865+ in July. The product will cover all the flagships of the second half of the year. « As we can see, the filter talks about the strategy followed by Qualcomm in previous years.

So, if the information is correct, and Ice Universe has a high credibility percentage, in a few weeks we would have a new processor signed by the Americans on the street. Said Snapdragon 865+, relying on previous leaks, would exceed 3GHz clock speed standing at 3.09GHz, and leaving behind the 2.84GHz of the current Snapdragon 865.

In addition, an improvement in graphic power is expected, in addition to arriving with the Hexagon chip for improved and optimized artificial power. A transition chip between the current 7-nanometer Snapdragon 865 and a presumable 5-nanometer Snapdragon 875 that we should see unveiled in December, if nothing unusual happens with traditional Qualcomm planning.

Track | Tuttoandroid

Share

The Snapdragon 865+ would reach more than 3GHz in July, according to leaks