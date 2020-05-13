Than Cinthia Fernández she is a self-sacrificing mother, there is no doubt. However, on more than one occasion, the dancer has had to face strong criticism from her followers for what they consider to be mistakes when raising their daughters, the twins. Charis and Beautiful, 6 years old, and Francescaof 5.

On this occasion, the current LAM panelist, for El Trece, uploaded a video on her Instagram account that was trying to be fun, about the unusual snack of her daughters. “How disgusting,” Cinthia wrote next to the post in which the girls are seen eating potato chips with a well-known cocoa and hazelnut spread.

“May I know what they are eating? They eat chips with Nutrella! They don’t eat the food and they eat that disgusting … You guys are in the wrong head, right? They are disgusting. And do you like it? ”, The dancer is heard to say, while the girls, spoon in hand, taste this rare combination.

“She’s really good, try the camera,” her youngest daughter tells Cinthia, while offering her a smeared potato. “Not at all! Then you know what? You’re going to go down the toilet. Bye, filthy! ”, The dancer then tells him about the end of the video.

Given this, the negative comments were not long in coming. “Do you give them that to eat and tell them they don’t eat the food? Wouldn’t it be better if you didn’t give them that? ”,“ I hope it doesn’t hurt them ”,“ He challenges them and gives it to them so they can eat, don’t give it and go ”,“You should take care of those girls’ health“Were some of the many criticisms Cinthia received.

In the same way, the dancer received messages of support. “Uff, comments from ejemplares exemplary parents’ are superfluous. And how are we doing at home? ”,“ They are girls,They are going to tell me that now nobody as a boy ate chips with ice cream? ”,“ I ate milanesas with jam! ”,“ So many horrified… I don’t know if it’s envy or hypocrisy ”, were some of the posts in support of Fernández.

“What danger, if the girl does not calculate well, she kills herself”, “How unconscious”, “Remember that hospitals are for COVID-19, please …”, At one point I thought she was falling to the cement “,” Ay Cinthia, you can hit yourself, be careful ”,“ She is going to break her head, be more careful ”, were some of the more than three thousand messages with which they tried to alert her at the time.

It should be noted that the girls, the result of the dancer’s marriage to Matías Defederico, became famous not only through their mother’s social networks, but also through Dancing for a Dream, in which they used to grab Cinthia’s previews and played Marcelo Tinelli himself.

However, when Fernández decided to dance with her ex-boyfriend, Martín Baclini, and the businessman began to gain popularity, the previews of the dancer began to revolve around Cinthia’s jealousy and sentimental scandals. And since then, her daughters stopped showing up for the ShowMatch studio.