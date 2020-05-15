They are blue, they wear white and their lives are based on curious and adorable situations that always end well. The youngest may not know who we are talking about, but those of us who are a little older still remember fondly The Smurfs. These funny beings, who offered us so many hours of television fun in the 80s and early 90s, They are preparing to return to our lives in the form of a video game. Your adventures will jump from 2D to 3D.

The Smurfs will experience an adventure in 3D

Microids, the French company responsible for titles like Asterix and Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir, in collaboration with IMPS, has announced that A Smurfs game is on the way. Although, for the moment, a release date has not been offered, those responsible for the title have reported that it will be a game of 3D action and adventure, with a “completely new story”, and in which there will be “lots of humor, emotions, friendship, suspense and, of course, a lot of action”. In charge of the development of the title is Osome Studio, as explained by the Vice President of Microids, Elliot Grassiano:

We are delighted to have agreed this collaboration between IMPS! Thanks to this trans-generational license and the talent of Osome Studio, a long-time collaborating studio, which has worked with us on various family titles, we are confident that together we will be able to bring the wonderful world of the Smurfs to all gamers.

For his part, the founder and President of IMPS, Véronique Culliford, has declared:

I am very happy with this beautiful collaboration, video games have always been my passion, because they often combine gameplay with learning.

The platforms on which the adventures of these adorable creatures will run have yet to be confirmed, but being Microids, the game is most likely coming to the Nintendo Switch. To like?

