The Smiths’ Morrissey explodes at The Simpsons for his latest parody

The Simpsons It is one of the longest-running series on television and much of its audience is still there, looking at what it has to offer. The show is going through its 32nd season and this Sunday presented a controversial chapter that works as a parody of Patrick Morrissey, former lead singer of the legendary English band The Smiths; but the aforementioned has not taken the new images of the animation well at all and, through a statement on social networks, explodes against the episode. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

It is not strange to hear news about the complicated temperament of Morrissey, who in recent years has still dedicated himself to offering solo shows, has released several albums but none as successful as before; in fact, his latest albums received mixed and even very negative reviews, proving that the singer-songwriter has not had good times of artistic creativity but of scandals. The Simpsons They have taken the problematic image of the musician as a reference to make sense of Panic on the Streets of Springfield, a chapter released this Sunday and which was quickly commented on on social networks.

In Panic on the Streets of Springfield, Lisa Simpson discovers The Snuffs music, parody of The Smiths, through the Slapify app. The girl is surprised by what she hears and becomes fully involved in the material; soon comes to her an imaginary friend, Quilloughby, the lead singer of the band, a young man from the eighties, with depression, post-punk ideas, and clear parody of Morrissey in his best years. But when Lisa and the imaginary Quilloughby go to one of the real Quilloughby’s performances, she discovers that he has become an overweight man who is only interested in charging and making controversial comments. Of course Morrissey He is furious with the episode and, through a Facebook post written by his manager, expresses all his discomfort.

Sadly, The Simpsons show started out by creating a grand insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to try to capitalize on cheap controversies and expose vicious rumors. Making fun of subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job of finding ways to inspire great satire. But when a show ducks so low to use harshly obnoxious tactics like showing Morrissey’s character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he’s never looked like this at any point in his career) it makes you wonder who the racist group is. really hurtful here.

The publication tries to disprove all the defects that the chapter of The Simpsons Put in Morrissey.

Morrissey has never “taken money”, has not sued anyone for his attacks, has never stopped putting on great shows, and remains a serious vegan and staunch supporter of animal rights. By suggesting all of the above in this episode, the Simpsons’ hypocritical approach to their story says it all. In truth, they are the only ones who have stopped creating and have instead become unapologetically hurtful and racist. It’s no wonder that The Simpsons’ viewership ratings have dropped so much in recent years.

Although the publication on Facebook has thousands of likes, it is also noteworthy that it has thousands of “I have fun”, so perhaps many will take the statement from Morrissey like another one of his outbursts against anything. For his part, the scriptwriter of the episode, Tim Long, revealed to Stereogum that the chapter is a tribute to the post-punk era of the eighties and the love he feels for it.

I grew up as a moody kid obsessed with catchy but depressing indy music from England, so working on this came naturally to me. And like Marge, my parents wondered what the hell was wrong with me; they still don’t know.

