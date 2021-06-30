The SMC Group and EMCVPA Partner to Advance Jamaica’s Creative Industries

KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 30, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Jamaica’s creative sector has received a major boost through a partnership between global entertainment marketing agency, The SMC Group, and The Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA). This arrangement is intended to foster the development of Jamaican talent and the island’s creative industries.

The company will start with an investment in the development of a music production studio to support local composers, producers and artists. SMC also intends to recruit EMCVPA students for internships and jobs. This innovative initiative will enhance music and audio production, animation and dance majors at the university

The association is the latest positive development in the island’s creative industries, which have seen considerable growth in recent years.

In the film industry, more than 4,000 film-related jobs have been created in the last three years, while approximately 150 foreign productions are facilitated per year. More than JMD 3 billion in film production expenses contributed to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last two years, and approximately 65% ​​to 70% of the teams hired for the majority of international film productions in Jamaica are local.

The country also has a growing animation industry, with 15 local studios that have participated in government-run programs to increase their profitability and sustainability.

The SMC Group Chief Executive Officer Maurice Hamilton revealed that the collaboration between the group and EMCVPA will build on the progress already made in the creative industries, expanding investment in the areas of talent and content in the music and music sectors. audiovisual.

“This is the first step in an exciting initiative to establish Jamaica, and then the entire Caribbean region, as a creative hub that will develop creative and business professionals as well as content,” commented the CEO. “And for SMC, it creates a strong and efficient portfolio of creative talents to serve our global clients.”

Read more

The CEO also revealed that SMC intends to build a center of excellence in Jamaica and will engage in additional investments and local partnerships.

“We want to make sure that our commitment to Jamaican talent is substantial,” he insisted. “Through increased education, funding and through our network within the global marketplace, we can provide a platform from which Jamaican talent can thrive internationally.”

The island has witnessed several companies that, over the years, have been led by the private sector, the public sector or both, and that seek to boost the creative industry. Programs like the Business of Sustainability for Studios (BOSS), JAFTA Propella’s Film Development Program, and the Film Lab initiative help entrepreneurs grow their animation and film production studios and increase content development.

In the spirit of these industry stakeholder collaborations, Diane Edwards, President of Jamaica’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency, JAMPRO, welcomed the cooperation between SMC and EMCVPA.

“At JAMPRO, we believe that partnership is essential to building local industries and creating valuable opportunities for the people of Jamaica, so we are pleased to see this agreement between SMC and Edna Manley College,” he stated.

EMCVPA Deputy Director of Resource Management and Development, Ms. Kerry Ann Henry, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership and explained that its goals were in line with the mission of the university. He commented: “This is an association that will not only strengthen our respective organizations, but will be of enormous benefit to the country in fields related to the visual and performing arts.”

About The SMC Group

The SMC Group operates in 17 markets around the world and has worked on campaigns for brands such as The Coca-Cola Company, Net-A-Porter, Unilever, Diageo, Cartier and a host of globally recognized names. His projects have also involved celebrities such as Jamaican Usain Bolt, Korean pop band BTS, Colombian superstar Maluma, and American celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Jason Derulo, and Kanye West.

ABOUT JAMPRO

The mission of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is to drive economic development through investment and export growth. JAMPRO is an Agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

For more information about JAMPRO, visit https://dobusinessjamaica.com/.

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005918/en/

Contacts

Integrated Marketing Communications

Tamica parchment

[email protected]

Tel .: 876-978-7755