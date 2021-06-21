The smartwatches that are overshadowing the Apple Watch this Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day This year comes at the perfect time, right at the beginning of summer, when you most need a companion to fully enjoy your outdoor adventures.

And it is that this event of great offers has surprised us this year with a lot of good alternatives in smart watches and activity bracelets at prices that are a great opportunity.

These devices are always an extra motivation to stay active and enjoy the good weather because they allow you to measure your heart rate, the calories you burn and many of the parameters of your physical exercises.

Do not look among all the offers that Prime Day offers, here we make it easy for you and we have made a selection of the best:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This smartwatch with a titanium color finish will allow you to enjoy a fantastic design that seeks the traditional aesthetics of a watch. Thanks to its metal strap, the result is an elegant watch to use in any situation, and thanks to its interchangeable straps we can use it both for sports and to attend a gala dinner.

It has a GPS connection, a heart rate sensor, automatically detects the start of 7 sports activities and is also capable of measuring the blood oxygen saturation level and to perform electrocardiograms.

Thanks to its rotating ring, navigating through the menus will be extremely simple, making it a very complete watch and highly recommended.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Another much more minimalist and lighter Samsung model with which to enjoy a heart rate sensor and automatic activity monitoring.

It does not include a blood oxygen saturation sensor or the option to perform electrocardiograms, but it is a very complete smartwatch that will go completely unnoticed on your wrist thanks to its lightness.

Huawei Watch GT 2e. Photo: amazon.com.mx

From the hand of Huawei comes this practical and super economical smartwatch with which you can hardly resist.

Offers a screen 1.39-inch AMOLED with resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, blood oxygen measurement, it is waterproof and its battery is capable of reaching 2 weeks of autonomy in the best of cases. At this price, what more could you ask for?

Huawei Band 4. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Another option if you are not looking for a smart watch is to get an activity bracelet. In general, it offers almost the same, with the only difference that it does not intend to look like a watch, but rather like a bracelet in which you can consult some data while it measures your physical activity. In addition, it is extremely economical, so it is possibly the best solution to start monitoring your day to day.

Garmin Forerunner 420. Photo: amazon.com.mx

In case you are a lover of running and intensive training, another of the proposals that you could consider are those of Garmin, which offer a device very designed for advanced athletes who are looking for personalized training and a watch designed especially for athletes.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Garmin also has in its catalog a more flirtatious model with which it does not appear so much a sporty profile. This does not mean that he forgets all those interesting functions, although this time he seeks to offer a more casual profile with which to wear the watch with any garment. Heart rate sensor, notifications and sports activity log are some of the functions of this model.

