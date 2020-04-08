Did you already check out the entire Netflix catalog? Have you already listened to your playlist on Spotify 34 times? Well here we give you a little help: Did you know that on both platforms you can find exclusive content?

Union make force

On February 11, Samsung officially launched its latest range of smartphones: the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Although the South Korean brand has already accustomed us to its innovation and its indisputable quality, over the years it continues to outperform itself by obtaining key allies and partners that are most relevant and functional for its users, giving us benefits that no other brands have and giving us functionalities integrated with these that we had only seen in the most futuristic films. Well, the future has arrived.

Google

This is an ally and a veteran of Samsung. If you are a user of a Galaxy, you know that you have the benefit that several Google apps are already integrated in the cell phone, such as Google Maps or YoutubeBut innovation goes one step further when there are even shortcuts or buttons that make them even easier to wear.

We are talking about Google Duo, the application for making video calls that is now integrated into the keyboard of the new range of Galaxy S20, literally giving you the option to use this functionality with a single button, without the need to download anything extra or make more taps. You just open your keyboard and boom! you are ready for your video-conference.

Spotify

Spotify started its alliance with Samsung in 2018, but this 2020 things get personal (* insert action movie meme here *). If you just bought your Samsung Galaxy S20 and you have the Buds +, the Samsung assistant, Bixby, has an automatic integration with your Spotify account, since they are not only linked, but a small button is already integrated in the headphones so you automatically put Spotify.

If you were already listening to something, then continue playing that track, but if you just turned it on to give yourself power in this Home Office, it recommends something new. Fully personalized, and based on your tastes, Bixby, just by pressing the button of your Buds + a few seconds, recommends something just for you. If you don’t like it, hold the button down for another few seconds, and follow the recommendations. In addition, Spotify is also now integrated into the keyboard of your Samsung, so you can share your new discovery with your friends.

Well now tell me how I find exclusive content on Netflix

The new range of Galaxy have the most powerful camera so far on a smartphone. This makes its perfect ally the streaming giant in the world: Netflix. Of course, this is only a benefit for users of the new Galaxy range.

On the whole, Netflix and Samsung created exclusive content recorded entirely with their camera; Interviews, behind the scenes scenes and, listen up to Latin America, Narcos: México, Sintonía and Élite contents. This integration is being developed for this year, so keep an eye on the Samsung Newsroom to find out when you can access this content.

Reasons are plenty so that, if you still do not have your Samsung Galaxy S20, you can get yours. This is just the beginning of the future, because if we have something very clear, it is that The security and trust that telecommunications companies must represent today are priceless.

Along with Knox and its other native security applications, you can rest easy that there is no better companion to save your best moments, photos, videos or even those files from your work that are very important, this Home Office.