IDC, a market analysis firm, anticipates that global mobile distribution falls 11.9% this year. If so, it will be the biggest drop in terminal distribution in history. According to Bloomberg, this data would indicate that things in the industry may get worse before it rebounds and grows again after the coronavirus crisis.

The firm’s forecast is that the phones distributed to wholesalers will be only 1.2 billion this year. In 2019, 1.4 billion units were distributed. This forecast precedes the data of the first quarter of the year, which has already registered a fall of 11.7% compared to the same period of 2019.

Of course, the reason will again be the coronavirus. Like Gartner, another market analysis firm, IDC notes that the pandemic has pushed back the smartphone market. Gartner advanced this week that in the first 3 months of 2020, global terminal sales have fallen above 20%.

IDC, however, predicts a rebound in 2021. The market would expand again next year. Bloomberg, who has collected the IDC analysis in this article, abounds with an idea: users have not canceled their plans to acquire a new terminal; they have simply delayed the purchase.

“What started as a supply chain crisis has evolved into a problem on the demand side “, says one of IDC’s analysts, Sangeetika Srivastava. “National confinements and rising unemployment have decreased the security of customers, who now prioritize the purchase of essential goods.”

By region, China will see the telephony market decrease to single digits, while the impact on the European market will be greater. “The good part is that 5G is expected to be a catalyst.”Srivastava points out. “It will play an essential role in the recovery of the global phone market in 2021.”

IDC’s forecasts are in addition to the Gartner data and also to the numbers it has released and to Canalys, another analysis firm, on the distribution of phones by regions. In Spain, Xiaomi became the brand that placed the most phones in national wholesalers during the first 3 months of the year.

This article was published in Business Insder Spain by Alberto R. Aguiar.