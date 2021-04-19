The smart way to triple your Bitcoin

Compartir

The text below is a publicity piece that was not written by journalists at Cryptonews.com.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Bitcoin has grown at an incredible rate over the last year. It recently reached a new peak of more than 64,000 USD for a single BTC, increasing by 63%, in the first quarter of 2021 alone.

Without a doubt, one of the main causes of this incredible bull run is that the pandemic has weakened traditional currencies and has led many to seek alternatives to help them weather the storm. This has resulted in crypto investments by global financial institutions and large corporations. In turn, increased adoption has led to a growth in the legitimacy and popularity of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, a development that is likely to be with us in the long term.

If you already own Bitcoin, you want to make sure that you don’t lose all of your money if the price drops again, and you also want to put your earnings to work on your behalf, so they don’t go idle. The safest and most cost-effective way to achieve this is with crypto arbitrage.

What Makes Crypto Arbitrage Such a Smart Strategy?

There are a number of factors that make crypto arbitrage an attractive investment strategy. Let’s take a closer look at some of the main benefits:

Low risk

Crypto arbitrage is commonly used by institutional and retail investors alike because it is widely recognized to be one of the lowest risk forms of investment. The reason for this is that it does not leave you vulnerable to crypto market volatility. Instead, it makes a profit by exploiting the temporary price inefficiencies of the crypto exchange. These are cases where just for a few minutes, a cryptocurrency will be available on different exchanges at different prices at the same time. During that short period, you can buy the cryptocurrency on the exchange where it is offered at the lowest price and then instantly sell it on the exchange that offers the highest available price before the market adjusts to compensate and the inefficiency is resolved.

Minimal effort

To find and take advantage of crypto arbitrage opportunities, you would need to be able to track hundreds of currencies on multiple exchanges at once and have reaction times of a fraction of a second. This is why investors use crypto arbitrage algorithmic trading software to trade for them.

To get a better idea of ​​how it works, let’s use ArbiSmart, a popular EU-licensed automated crypto arbitrage platform, as an example.

ArbiSmart is connected to 35 different exchanges that it scans 24 hours a day to identify crypto arbitrage opportunities in multiple currencies. You can instantly react to the market and execute a large volume of trades simultaneously. All you do is sign up, deposit funds in fiat or crypto, and the company’s AI-based algorithm does the rest, making a profit of up to 45% a year, as you go about your day.

Predictable benefits

One of the main characteristics of the cryptocurrency markets is their exceptionally high volatility, which means that investing in digital currency can be very unpredictable, with dramatic ups and downs. In contrast, crypto arbitrage offers steady and steady returns.

At ArbiSmart, for example, you can go to the company’s Accounts page and see in advance exactly how much you are guaranteed to earn per month and per year, based on the size of your investment. This reliability allows you to plan financially, with much greater precision than would be possible with almost any other form of investment.

Crypto arbitrage also offers a great hedging opportunity, as whatever is happening to Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market, whether it is skyrocketing or crashing, you can always make a steady profit from temporary inefficiencies of prices on exchanges.

High returns .

Saving the best for last, crypto arbitrage offers great returns, with ArbiSmart offering annual returns that start at 10.8% and go up to 45%, depending on the amount deposited.

For example, an investment of 10 BTC, which currently equates to around $ 600,000, will have more than tripled in just three and a half years, topping $ 1,886,000. In fact, this calculation is extremely conservative for a few reasons. First of all, in addition to your earnings from crypto arbitrage, you will earn compound interest on those earnings. Additionally, you will earn capital gains on the rising value of RBIS, the platform’s native token, which has already risen 350% in the two years since it was introduced.

When you register with ArbiSmart, your funds are automatically exchanged in RBIS for use in crypto arbitrage trading, although they can be withdrawn in EURO or BTC at any time. Those who joined ArbiSmart in early 2019 have now more than tripled their earnings from the growing value of the token and the coin is on track to climb much higher in 2021. First, the company has a number of new products and services that will be launched in the second half of 2021, including an interest-bearing wallet, adding new utilities for the token. Second, RBIS is in the process of listing, so in the coming months the token will be able to be traded on exchanges, which will likely drive the price up. Lastly, the company’s crypto arbitrage platform is growing at a steady rate of 150% annually, leading to increased demand for the token, which is in limited supply.

What about the risks of entering the crypto space?

Regardless of your low-risk investment strategy, every time you enter the cryptocurrency realm, you expose yourself to a certain degree of danger. Unfortunately, since the legislation has not caught up with the rapid developments with this emerging asset class, the world of cryptocurrencies is grossly underregulated. As a result, it is up to you to take extra precautions before entrusting your hard-earned capital into the hands of any crypto arbitrage platform.

Most importantly, you should only invest in a fully licensed company, as regulatory compliance ensures a high level of security and transparency. For example, ArbiSmart, as a FIU-licensed platform, must follow rigorous anti-money laundering procedures and customer identity verification, separate customer and company funds, implement bank-grade security protocols, maintain sufficient capital. operational to cover all customer accounts and undergo periodic external audits.

You should also research the reputation of your chosen platform to see what the crypto community has to say in the industry press and on social channels. For example, a quick online search on ArbiSmart shows that the company has positive reviews on social media, with an excellent rating on consumer review sites such as Trustpilot, regarding the standard of support, speed of withdrawals and reliability. of your earnings guarantees.

An automated crypto arbitrage platform offers a great investment opportunity, allowing you to put your capital to work with low risk, for unmatched passive returns, all without lifting a finger. Without demanding any of your time, it allows you to take advantage of the benefits of fast-paced digital currency markets, without exposing you to the dangers of crypto market volatility.

Interested in tripling your Bitcoin with crypto arbitrage? Get started now!