the smart soundbar on sale

The Roku Streambar is a unique product on the market. It is something like the all-in-one multimedia you need for your Smart TV. The Roku Streambar has an operating system from which you can access the main streaming services, enjoy 4K images with HDR and fill your room with the best sound with the help of its four integrated speakers.

With this bar you can enjoy excellent sound, streaming applications and the best resolution in a single device, thus being able to take a leap in quality on your TV with a single product.

It is not surprising that it is one of the most desired products during this Hot Sale, especially since it has a 30% discount that puts its price at $ 2,479, very competitive compared to other sound bars on the market, and one of the lowest that this product has had in Amazon Mexico since it was released.

Roku Streambar. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Four speakers to fill your room

The two front speakers will be responsible for reproducing direct sounds towards the users who are in front of the television, while the other two side speakers will project the sound towards the ends to fill the room and feel perfectly surrounded by sound waves with technology Dolby Audio.

In addition, thanks to its audio control system, the speaker will balance the volume so that when commercials are played (which usually have a higher volume to attract your attention) the sound is reduced and there is no startle.

With the possibility of expanding the system

If over time your ears start to get used to the good sound of the Streambar, you can increase the number of sound channels to include a wireless subwoofer and two wireless speakers, so that you only need one power outlet and forget about more. cables. Thus, you can assemble a much more complete system, with a subwoofer for the bass and two rear speakers with which to enjoy a completely surround sound.

Read more

Roku Streambar. Photo: amazon.com.mx

What can I connect?

The Streambar has an HDMI port where we will connect the TV, an optical input to carry the audio from other devices that do not have HDMI ARC, a USB port to connect external storage devices and the connection port of the power supply to do so. function.

A very smart bar

In addition to the physical ports, this soundbar has a remote control with a built-in microphone with which to give voice commands, and the Streambar is compatible with Homekit, Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can also enjoy the services of an intelligent assistant.

Roku Streambar. Photo: amazon.com.mx

And if that were not enough, you can send sound wirelessly through Bluetooth or AirPlay, so you can take your favorite music from your cell phone directly to the speaker in a completely simple and fast way.

As you can see, it is an incredibly complete product that could solve more than one need for more than one user. And now, during Hot Sale, it presents a great opportunity. Instead of paying the $ 3,500 pesos that it usually costs, you can get it in Amazon Mexico for $ 2,479 pesos.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | The world’s largest televisions have folding screens