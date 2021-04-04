the smart scale for 13 euros that causes a sensation

At a time when health care is increasingly booming, the supermarket chain Lidl has in its catalog an attractive article that brings together all the factors to become the next ‘top sales’. It is a smart scale with body fat measurement.

This product is already available on the German chain’s website for a very affordable price: 12.99 euros.

This smart scale not only indicates body weight, but also the recommended daily calories, the muscle and bone mass, as well as the percentage of fat and water in the body.

As stated in the information on the characteristics of the product, it also has 6 activity levels to accurately calculate the recommended daily amount of calories.

Likewise, the scale is designed to be used by more than one person as they have a memory for 12 users different.

When it comes to measuring weight, you can choose between kg, lb or st and it has a step-on function -It turns on when getting on it- and auto power off.

Finally, the measurements (30 x 2.1 x 30 cm) and a weight of 1.57 kg make this scale -which supports a maximum of 180 Kg- into a device that can be stored in any corner of the house.