the smart city created from scratch by South Korea inspired by New York and Venice

Sure you have seen thousands of movies where the famous cities of the future have appeared, but have you ever thought that they can also be built in real life? One of them is Songdo, it is 65 kilometers from Seoul (South Korea) and its construction was inspired by New York and Venice.

In 2003, the construction of this city began on an artificial island that was going to cost 40,000 million dollars. The design was at the hands of the famous architect Kohn Pedersen Fox, while the companies Gale International and POSCO E&C with the collaboration of the public entity of the metropolitan city of Incheon were in charge of implementing the advanced infrastructure and the development of the construction. Finally, the work was completed in 2015 despite the fact that in 2009 the first inhabitants began to live.

Although the partners have wanted to maximize profits and have lost part of the initial essence that the city was going to have, unfortunately, architects have forgotten about design considerations because they decided to go for rapid development construction. Despite this, James Park (Assistant Director of External Relations and Development for the University of Utah Asia Campus) continues to believe that “this is a city with a bright future.”

This is what the plan of Songdo looks like. Ministry of Design.

Its most technological face

As great technological advances, The houses reflect on a panel the electricity consumption per minute, there are hundreds of cameras that allow us to know how many cars have crossed the bridge that leads to the city and the traffic is ordered through a control center.

On the other hand, his way of recycling is very curious, since a mechanism is used that directly sucks the waste through an underground network of tunnels that are led to the processing center.

A new way of living, right? If you are excited to move to Songdo you should know that it has a large park in the heart of the city, schools and many houses.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.