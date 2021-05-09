the smart bracelet with the largest screen on the market

If there is a world of technological devices that is full, that is that of smart bracelets. With Xiaomi as (almost) undisputed king, the rest of the brands tend to go to the slipstream of the Chinese firm to gain a foothold in this market.

One of those brands is Huawei, which has been trying to overshadow Xiaomi smart bracelets for some years. Now both companies have just launched their next-generation bands.

In 20Bits we have tested the new Huawei Band 6, a smart bracelet that shines above all for having a larger screen and for its elegant appearance, something less sporty and more lifestyle type, which makes it stay in terms of design in a device that is a bit closer to a smartwatch. Although in practice it is still a band.

The AMOLED touch screen is 1.47 inches, has a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels and occupies 64% of the front. 20BITS

Technical specifications

Dimensions and weight: 43 x 25.4 x 10.99 mm and 18 grams (without strap) Colors: dark gray case with forest green or black strap or gold case with pink or amber (orange) strap Materials: polymer case and silicone strap Display: 1.47-inch AMOLED touch, with 194 x 368 pixel resolution and 64% screen ratio Connectivity: 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, BLESensors: accelerometer, gyroscope and optical frequency sensor Buttons: one power button and function Battery and charging: 180 mAh, up to 14 days with typical use and 10 days with intensive use, with magnetic charging point Compatibility: iOS 9.1 or later and Android 6.0 or later, operation with the Huawei app Health Water resistance: 5ATM Training: 96 different exercise modes Measurements: heart rate (TruSeen 4.0), blood oxygen (SpO2), stress, sleep (TruSleep 2.0), menstrual cycle (Android only), active steps and hours Others: you can see the incoming calls and messages, the ti me, control the music (Android only), shoot photos on the phone’s camera (only EMUI 8.1 or later) and locate your mobile Price: 59 euros

Elegant design

The aesthetic part of this wearable deserves to be highlighted because, in my opinion, eIt’s pretty pretty, at least more so than smart bracelets usually are, whose appearance seems that sometimes not much is taken into account when designing them.

Obviously the jewel in the crown stands out: its screen, much larger than usual at 1.47 inches – but we will review this in depth later. In addition to that spaciousness, the box is also stylish. We have it in dark gray with a forest green or black strap or in gold with a pink or amber (orange) strap.

Except for the button on the right side, this part of device it is designed with slightly rounded edges. The touch, both of the case and the silicone strap, is very pleasant and soft And also, as usually happens with bands, it’s quite light and you don’t even notice you’re wearing it.

On the inside is the TruSeen 4.0 heart rate sensor, the SpO2 sensor and the charging pins. Since we mentioned the charging system, we put a little snag: Huawei’s previous smart bracelet (the Band 4) was charged directly to the USB taking out one of the straps and it was quite a comfortable solution. Now we turn to the usual base with pins that we mentioned.

We liked the design a lot because in addition to being functional, it is, as we said, elegant. Finishes appear durable and quality and in this sense we can say that, although the brand does not specify anything in this regard, in the time that we have been the band has not suffered any scratches on the screen. Good resistance.

The rear has the heart rate and SpO2 sensors and the 20BITS charging pins.

Extra screen

We have anticipated that we have a much larger screen in the Huawei Band 6: It is a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch screen, has a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels and occupies 64% of the front. It’s pretty cool.

And we not only like it because it is big, it is also looks very good, with good sharpness -no undesirable pixels- and good brightness level on the outside. Although we can get another drawback here: it does not have automatic brightness adjustment, so you will have to decide what level you want to set and do it manually. You can choose between 1 and 5 and we recommend that you leave it at 3.

This may not be a big deal, but when you put it on the street and forget to change it when you get home, when it gets dark you can get a good flash of light with the screen. Another small flaw is that, in addition, In the quick settings menu -touching from top to bottom- that change in brightness level does not appear and, since it is not automatic, it would have been useful.

In addition to seeing everything large and sharp, with good resolution and colors, we can also say that the screen performs well and that we have not experienced jerks when we move through it.

Finally we remind you that Huawei has a lot of options when it comes to spheres and you can choose the one you like the most from the app. A few of them remain registered in the device so that you can switch from one to the other quickly.

The strap is made of silicone and very comfortable and soft. 20BITS

Correct performance

Their capabilities do not stand out especially. It could be said that it is one more bracelet on the market in terms of functionalities.

As we said no handling jerks and no notification lag, so in that sense it is functional and correct. A small drawback regarding notifications is that the screen does not turn on when they arrive, by default it only vibrates, which can be a bit uncomfortable if you are used to seeing them appear by themselves.

By finishing the chapter on notifications, you will be able to receive them from any app, but do not answer them. The same with calls: you are notified, but you cannot accept them – although hanging up can.

Handling the bracelet is done in the usual way: by means of gestures you will be able to navigate through the different screens, services and applications of the band. You know: swipe down for quick settings, up for notifications, and both sides for favorite functions. Little novelty -Although we are of those who think that if something works, do not change it-.

The Huawei Band 6 is compatible with iOS and Android and is managed with the Huawei Health app, which is available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and AppGallery. However, some functions only work on Android, such as menstrual cycle control and music control, and others only on terminals with EMUI 8.1 or higher, such as the remote camera shutter. Bad news if you use a iPhone.

Some of the settings that the bracelet allows are to raise and lower the brightness, adjust the vibration, select and program the night mode or, as always, restart it, turn it off and reset it.

As for the applications it offers, we find some of use type music control -in Android– search the mobile, the weather, set alarms, do breathing exercises, stopwatch, timer or flashlight. You also have available those that have to do with health: training record -with 96 sports modes-, menstrual cycle control -on Android- and measurement of heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress.

You will not be able to add anything to what comes by default, as it happens in the rest of the bands.

In general, what has to do with measurement -exercise and Health– it responds quite according to reality and works correctly.

Good battery

The battery will not be a problem, since, as the brand assures, lasts a couple of weeks. We have used it during that time with many butt metrics. The bracelet is charged and to complete it is approximately one hour, although with 5 minutes we can have about two days of autonomy.

Resume

20BIT SCORE: 8/10

The best: its large screen, its wide range of exercises, its elegant design and the battery life.

Worst: limited functions and applications (and some do not exist in iOS), a step back in the charging system (before to USB and now with pins) and little new in terms of performance and internal characteristics.

.

In short, the new Huawei Band 6 fulfills the role it has correctly, it is solvent and works as you expect a smart bracelet to work. Yes, we can say that its screen and its design stand out, something more elegant than what we normally see in this market.

It is a correct device that can be recommended if looking for a band, although it does not have anything that makes it too special in terms of functionalities.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.