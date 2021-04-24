the smart bracelet with a crazy price

With the Mi Smart Band 6 on offer, it will be impossible to resist its 30 sport modes and automatic detection of six of the main physical activities.

For all sports fans, we know that there are certain essential and key elements to execute your favorite activity successfullyFor example, to go out for a run it is very important to have suitable shoes, in CrossFit or the gym it is essential to wear comfortable clothes and in swimming to wear efficient glasses, so that you can only worry about giving your maximum effort. However, in recent years the protagonist of all sports It has been an accessory, that even many people carry with them throughout the day: we talk about a smart fitness bracelet.

In this market the queen of fitness bracelets is Xiaomi Mi Band 6, which after its launch last month captured the eyes of all viewers. And it was more than obvious, the great success in its sales, since Mi Band 6 was renewed in a big way compared to the Mi Band 5, showing a larger screen, incorporating new customization functionalities and increasing your sports programs.

And if you are already curious to try it, you can buy Mi Smart Band 6 at a fabulous price of 39.99 euros. You just have to enter the purchase page and make a reservation with the code MIBAND and finalize your order before April 25 at 00:00 (Spanish time). What’s more, shipping is completely free and the first 300 people to pay can win another Mi Band.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, the best-selling bracelet of the moment

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, has a larger AMOLED screen than Mi Band 5, going from 1.1 inches to 1.56 inches. Also, add the blood oxygen measurement sensor, very important for health.

Another feature of this smart bracelet is that it has 30 training modes different, as well as the self-detection of 6 of the main physical activities, such as running or cycling, among others. It has excellent autonomy, with a battery that can last up to 14 days of use on a single charge. In addition, it is waterproof, you can reach with it up to 50 meters deep.

The Mi Band 6 has measurement of the quality of our breathing when sleeping, a particularly useful feature for people with sleep apnea. And as you can see, Mi Smart Band 6 is more than just an accessory and can completely change the performance of your physical activity, among other things.

