The smallest countries in the world

It is curious, but despite the great extension that the Earth has, in the world there are more than 20 countries whose extension barely reaches 500 square kilometers. Don’t you think it’s not enough? As an example, the community of Madrid It is more than 8,000 square kilometers in size.

And is that some countries are really small. Not all of them cover the shadow of Russia, Canada or Australia. Canada, among other things, is the second largest country in the world by total area (behind Russia). Canada is made up of 10 provinces and 3 territories and has the longest coast in the world, which runs from 2020 to 80 kilometers. What’s more, shares the longest land border in the world with the United States, with a total of 8,891 kilometers. As if this were not enough, the Canadian country has more than 30,000 lakes. Regarding Russia, it shares borders with many countries, including China, Ukraine, North Korea, and Norway, and in terms of land area, Russia is the largest country in the world. So much so that it has up to 9 different time zones depending on the location of the country in which you are. The capital and largest city of Russia is Moscow. Other major cities in Russia include Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and Novosibirsk. Russia has more than 40 national parks and 100 wildlife reserves and in it we can find the Volga River, the longest in Europe, with a length of around 3,690 kilometers.

Regarding the smallest countries, unlike these, they are so small that they can go unnoticed on the maps at a glance.

The United Nations recognizes 193 countries plus two observer states, Palestine and the Vatican (Holy See). In addition to the big players like the United States, Indonesia, Pakistan, China, Mexico and Brazil, most of these countries have less than 50 million residents and it could be difficult for most to find them on a map. Our challenge today is to take a look at all those that you may have never been through and will marvel you at their splendor in mini size.