The smallest computer in the world solves a mystery: how these snails survive their predators | Technology

The smallest computer in the world has unveiled a new mystery of nature, that detail that has allowed one species of snail to survive above all others.

In the islands of the Society of French Polynesia, the community of snails has lived a real civil war. Since the 1970s, the snail population of this archipelago has seen more than 50 species go extinct, victims of a new species of snail introduced by humans.

French authorities introduced the pink wolf snail in an attempt to curb the spread of the giant African snail that arrived on the islands as a feeding method earlier, according to The Guardian. The result has been the superiority of the pink wolf snail over most other species, sweeping the islands. Only one species seems to resist this invader, but the reason was unknown.

Thanks to the smallest computer in the world, the Michigan Micro Mote or M3, this mystery of nature has finally been solved. This computer, introduced in 2014, takes up less than a pencil eraser and has been placed in the shell of snails, both the predatory pink wolf, and the survivors known as Hyalin particle.

Measuring just 2x2x4mm, the M3 allows it to harvest energy from its surroundings and communicate wirelessly with optical signals. In its tiny interior it is equipped with a common processor, the Arm’s Cortex-M0 +, which can also be found in some Raspberry Pi boards.

Attached to the carapace of several pink wolf snails, the M3 has collected information on the habitat in which this species moves. The theory that the researchers wanted to demonstrate is that this type of snail does not usually inhabit very sunny and hot areas, something that does suggest the white shell of the hyalina Partula and that would have allowed it to escape from these predators.

On the contrary, as the Partula hyalina species was protected, it was not possible to place the computer in their shells and the M3 has ended up being placed on the sheets with images above and below where these snails usually sleep during the day, since they are a nocturnal species.

The results have proved the researchers right, in areas of the hyalina particle have been recorded 10 times more sunlight than in the hunting ground of the rosano wolf snail. “M3 really opens the window of what we can do with the behavioral ecology of invertebrates,” says Professor Diarmaid Ó Foighil, Curator of the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology, “and we are right at the foot of those possibilities.” .

The next horizon of the M3 is research on monarch butterfly migration and know the weather conditions that they endure along the way. If gluing a computer to the back of a snail seemed difficult, we will see how this little computer adapts to heights.