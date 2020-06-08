Due to the coronavirus crisis, BuenaVida is not in kiosks. Download it free here

Of all the products that during the pandemic could have entered a dangerous state of shortage, ethanol has been one of the most critical. And not because of the striking demand for alcoholic beverages registered during the confinement, but because it is the key ingredient of that liquid that sounded to us from hospitals and is now the protagonist in supermarkets, offices, stores and even in vending machines. There are catering establishments where, where there used to be napkin rings, now there is a bottle of hydroalcoholic gel. His fame of disinfectant It precedes it, but beware: just because it has become a common product does not mean that we always use it in the best possible way.

Hydroalcoholic gel is fast, but not instantaneous

Now that the disinfectant is available everywhere — in part, thanks to an order that changes the manufacturing rules for these products to allow the use of bioethanol — you should learn to distinguish it from other hydrogels. This category includes biocides, which are the ones of interest, and cosmetics, which do not serve to disinfect hands. The function of the latter is to keep them clean, for example, removing cuticles, dead cells, fat and only some microorganisms. They include oils, aromas, water and even small amounts of alcohol in their formulation, but not enough to kill the new coronavirus.

“You have to know how to differentiate whether you want to clean your hands or disinfect them. To end the virus it is important to use an antiseptic solution,” urges the dean of the Madrid College of Chemists, Ricardo Díaz. For this, the first thing is to verify that the product has a concentration of at least 70% alcoholbelow this figure will not end SARS-CoV-2. Then, all you have to do is have water and glycerin to contain the only three essential ingredients of a hydroalcoholic gel.

Glycerin is chemically similar to a natural oil, and is included with the intention that the liquid is less aggressive to the hands, that they dry less or take longer to do so. But its main mission is much more important: allows alcohol to stay on our skin longer so it can fulfill its function viricidal, which is not instantaneous. According to the application recommendations of the World Health Organization, the cleaning process with hydrogels is similar to that of soap: rub hands, back and thumb well, and do it between 20 and 30 seconds.

Hands must be hydrated with moisturizers “at least 3 times a day and with little quantity,” says dermatologist José Manuel Carrascosa

No additional component is needed to deal with the virus, but some manufacturers add flavorings (lemon is one of the most common), glycerin-like oils such as aloe vera, carbomer, and triethanolamine to give a greater gelling and protective feel. To the skin. They can also come with small amounts of some antiseptic complementary to alcohol to enhance the viricidal effect, such as belfaconium chloride, which is often used in dental offices to disinfect the mouth without alcohol. “It is an expensive component that drives up the price of the hydrogel,” explains the dean.

It is not always necessary to read the label of hydroalcoholic gels to know if they are suitable for disinfection, you can also consult the list prepared by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Health Products of the products that have shown efficacy against the coronavirus. They are called “antiseptics for healthy skin”, which means that their use would not be appropriate for people who have eczema, hypersensitive skin, with a tendency to flake, that is, what would be atopic skin. Both the chemist and the dermatologist of the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology José Manuel Carrascosa agree that these people should seek a solution that does not affect them as much, “that has the minimum percentage of alcohol possible, more protective gels and tailored to their needs ” Carrascosa remembers that the importance of using moisturizers increases in these cases, but that other people should also use them, since hydroalcoholic gels damage the skin … no matter how healthy it is.

Eliminates virus, but also skin protection

Bulos aside, that there always are, hydroalcohol is a flammable liquid and should be used with caution. It is important do not store it in places where it can come into contact with fire, such as kitchen stoves, and do not light a lighter right after applying it to your hands. Díaz remembers that the hydrogel sticks to the skin and that is why he recommends waiting 10 seconds for it to dry before bringing your hands closer to a flame such as that of a lighter, in the gesture of lighting a cigarette. Of course, this is not an excuse not to disinfect your hands; Using a hydroalcoholic gel can save your life.

These gels are the best solution when we are away from home, but they should never replace soap, which achieves a deeper cleaning

Literally, since there are numerous situations in which one does not have soap and water, they are the best option to obtain the deepest cleaning. But it is also not necessary to put your hands to soak or abuse the hydroalcoholic gel, and not to save on this product (the maximum prices, regulated by law during the pandemic, are at 3.2 euros for a 150ml bottle, 5.75 euros 250ml and 7.5 500ml). The reason is that both soap and hydroalcoholic gel, in addition to killing germs and deactivating viruses, carry fat from the outer layer of skin, a kind of raincoat that prevents the fabric from losing water (and the hydrogel does it much faster). Weakened its structure, the skin begins to dehydrate and dry. If not remedied in time, the horny layer — the outermost layer of the skin is known — breaks and more serious injuries, including wounds, are created.

And irritative dermatitis appears, which manifests itself through a red rash, dry, cracked, scaly and itchy skin. To avoid reaching this point, in addition to using these products correctly, you must hydrate your hands with moisturizers “at least 3 times a day and with little quantity,” recommends Carrascosa. He also points out that we must avoid committing mistakes like putting on a glove immediately after applying the product; It can be harmful to the skin because it moistens and irritates it even more. Ideally, let your hands dry first.

According to the specialist, dermatitis is one of the problems that will be seen from now on due to excessive hand washing and the abuse of hydrogels, and it makes the difference between irritative and allergic. The latter appears after the immediate use of the gel, and is due to the sensitivity of the skin to the product, reason to consider looking for another. In any case, it is important to understand that these gels are the best solution when we are away from home, but they should never replace soap. “The hydrogel is a supplement between meals and soap is the best option for a deeper cleaning,” concludes the dermatologist.

The three dangers of homemade hydrogel

The temptation to make hydroalcoholic gel at home can be strong if you attend to the number of tutorials that have come up on the internet. It is not worth trying. For starters, because alcohol vapor can end up causing poisoning. But also, as the pharmacist of the General Council of Pharmaceutical Schools Cristina Fernández warns, “the result that you carry out yourself may not eliminate the virus due to not making the composition correctly, or it could cause more skin irritations than it should for not having the appropriate protection measures. “

