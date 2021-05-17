The small moons of Jupiter

These moons, along with an undetermined number of smaller ones, are the ones that keep the weak ring system surrounding the gas giant: while Metis and Adrastea take care of the main ring, Amalthea and Thebe do the same with the outer rings.

The discovery of this peculiar ring system was one of the great surprises of the Voyager missions. It extends 53,000 km into the planet’s atmosphere, and when viewed head-on it captures less than 0.1% of the light that passes through it, making it virtually transparent: Pioneer 11 traversed that ring in 1974 without realizing its existence. Apparently, the particles that make it up are only visible when viewed in profile or against the Sun.

In the group of the outermost satellites, whose representatives are Sinope, Pasifae, Carmé, Himalia, Temisto and Ananké (which are accompanied by a whole panoply of smaller ones), none exceed 50 km in diameter. Without exception, they are located beyond the orbit of Callisto and, on average, take two years to make a complete revolution of the planet following very eccentric orbits, which confirms their extrajovian origin.