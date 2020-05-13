Feeling of helplessness in the representatives of small business associations, who are seeing how the legislative movements of the Executive through the Official State Gazette (BOE) they generate more uncertainty and legal insecurity in a situation that is already borderline. Traders who predict a collapse of prices as soon as the de-escalation process begins in its stores, to try to dispose of the stocks that have remained two months without being able to sell.

Especially in seasonal sectors, such as the textile itself, double-digit price drops are expected, since many merchants will not want to keep this past winter’s genre in stock.

Pedro Campo, President of the Spanish Confederation of Commerce (CEC), has been desperate in statements to DAILY OK: “The problem is the little coordination between the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Commerce with us, it would be nice if they consulted things before doing them or worked together on everything. But they give a feeling of significant lack of coordination ».

The small merchants assure that it is up to the Ministry of Reyes Maroto to make the clarification. Anged, however, places the responsibility on Health

The department led by Reyes Maroto He has not yet clarified in an official note, he says, how traders should act and the possibility of making price drops. “We are still waiting for the Ministry to get an official clarification note, what cannot be is that it answers emails with emails. He has said that sales are not prohibited but what he puts in the BOE is that calls or promotions that involve an agglomeration of people are prohibited, but where? In the establishments there could be no crowding because we already have a capacity limitation of 30%. On the street? We cannot do this, “says Campos, who recalls that there have also been crowds in supermarkets but that customers have organized to deal with and minimize them.

“I wish we were going to have a problem of crowds when we reopened,” insists the businessman. “But whoever has knowledge of how the situation is going to be in the coming months knows that this will not happen, it is a utopia, a nonsense, worthy of study,” he says. “We have enough with what we have on us to bring out a new problem,” he warns.

Health or Commerce?

Not even the employers themselves are very clear which should be the Ministry that made the relevant clarification, as proof that this Wednesday the employers of large areas Anged has asked the Ministry of Salvador Illa (Health) to clarify it, while the children consider that it is the Ministry of Reyes Maroto that should clarify the current scenario.