When toLola sanchezthey told him that he hadChronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)he was “in total shock”. “I knew the name – leukemia – but the surnames – chronic myeloid – I had never heard them in my life,” recalls the patient. Thediagnosis came 3 years ago “by chance”after a routine blood test.

I had come from spending a sensational summer on the beach, I had lost 3 or 4 Kg without effort, I was happy, and suddenly, someabnormally high levels of white blood cells, hospital admission, a lumbar puncture, more tests and a result difficult to assimilate: he had a hematological cancer, that is, in the blood cells. “You will have a treatment for life”, but“you are not going to die”, Lola remembers her hematologist telling her. Those five words made the difference.

As happened to Lola, a member of the Spanish Association of CML Patients (AELEMIC), in most patients in Spain the most frequent form of presentation of this disease is the chance finding of an analytical alteration. Thepatient can remain completely asymptomaticfor years or, in some cases, presenting symptoms such as weakness, fatigue, fever, anemia, small infections or pain in the left flank of the abdomen due to inflammation of the spleen. Too,weightlossfor no apparent reason -like Lola-, “because leukemia is a liquid tumor that consumes calories,” explains theDr. Juan Luis Steegmann, hematologist at the Hospital Universitario de la Princesa in Madrid and president of the Spanish Group of LMC (GELMC).

Greater visibility and early diagnosis

The hematology specialist has participated, along with Lola Sánchez andGabriela Valls, head of the CML medical department of Novartis Oncology, at the expert table on Chronic Myeloid Leukemia held with the collaboration of Novartis Oncology at the headquarters of Prensa Ibérica, editorial group of this newspaper. They have been in charge of shedding light on this pathology that “represents around 15% of all leukemias” – indicates Gabriela- and that every September 22 celebrates its World Day.

“It is necessarymake visible a disease that today is not well known“, stresses the expert, because only in this way, helping society to know CML and identify its symptoms,” the possibilities of aearly diagnosticand therefore a better prognosis, “adds Dr. Steegmann.

From left to right Lola Sánchez, Juan Luis Steegmann and Gabriela Valls

The Philadelphia chromosome and precision medicine

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), with aincidence of 1.6 to 2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants / year, is a cancer in which thebone marrow(that spongy tissue that makes blood cells) produces too many granulocytes, a type of white blood cell. When the white blood cell count leads us to suspect that there is a case of CML, a careful study should be carried out to detect the presence of “Philadelphia Chromosome “.

“The CML is thefirst cancer in which this characteristic chromosomal alteration is discovered thanks to research“highlights Dr. Steegmann. Chromosomes 9 and 22 exchange genetic material, resulting in the abnormal chromosome 22 or Philadelphia chromosome, by the city where it was discovered. An abnormal gene, an oncogene called BCR-ABL, is formed from this chromosome, which is the one that generates an enzyme that causes leukemic cells to proliferate.

Chronification and healing

Until the arrival of theprecision treatmentsCurrently, the natural evolution of the disease in patients not candidates for bone marrow transplantation was to stay in the chronic phase for 3 to 5 years, later evolving to an accelerated phase and finally to an acute phase, with a very poor prognosis. Today thedisease has become chronicreaching an undetectable level of diseased cells and asurvival around 90%.

Lola takes “6 months to zero”that is, it is found within this group of patients with a “deep molecular response”. As the hematologist describes, “20 years ago the CML was a time bomb whose ‘tick tock’ we did not know how to stop so that it did not explode. Now that‘tic tac’ has slowed downand patients enjoy a good quality of life. “The patient corroborates it:” It changes your life, you have to follow some controls and get used to the side effects of the medication (nausea, cramps or edema, among others) but I have reacted very well, my evolution has been great and I have a normal life. Fortunately, research in Spain has come a long way and I think I am very lucky to have this disease and no other. “

In addition, Dr. Steegmann highlights the implementation of differentclinical trials of treatment discontinuation or discontinuationwhose results invite us to think about thehealingof pathology. “They told Lola ‘you are not going to die’, but I think it is not enough. In young patients, what we have to say is ‘we want to cure you’ and we are on the way,” says the specialist, stressing the work done since the ZeroLMC Foundation of the GELMC.

Information and emotional support

While progress is made in this direction and in the current context, it is important that patients and their families learn to live with CML. For this, the role of the hematologist is essential, especially when it comes to informing, guiding and exhaustively monitoring the patient. But also, highlights the role ofpatient associations. “When I was diagnosed, in addition to my hematologist, I needed to havecontact with other people with the same pathologyto be able to dialogue, have a comparative element. At AELEMIC I found it. “” On their website there is a little button that says ‘newly diagnosed’, you click and they contact you. They have helped me a lot. I thank everyone for being here day after day. “

THE EXPERTS

Gabriela Valls, Head of the LMC Medical Department at Novartis Oncology

“We are committed to research and development of innovative solutions that transform the prognosis of diseases and improve the quality of life of patients. In CML there are still many unmet needs”

Dr. Juan Luis Steegmann, hematologist at the Hospital de la Princesa in Madrid and president of the GELMC

“Patients have to be more involved in making decisions about their own health. They have to be informed, spend time choosing their doctor and be wary of the one who does not spend enough time with him. The first visit is crucial”

Lola Sánchez, member of the Board of Directors of AELEMIC and patient of LMC

“The objective of the AELEMIC is to offer information and emotional support. We are open for the patient, for his family, friends or any close person who wants to know more about the disease or how to help someone who suffers from it”

.