The Sleeping King debuts trial version

Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King It has been with us for a while and specifically it was released in December 2017. With some impact on its release, the game already has a free demo on the Nintendo eShop.

Take this opportunity to give Lily a chance to join her first test as Knight of the Rose. All this in a game that bears similarities to the style of The Legend of Zelda in terms of action and aesthetics. Also, if you have an account in the American eShop, you can get Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King for half its price.

