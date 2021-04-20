The sleep disorder of being nocturnal: how you can change it

There are people for whom getting up early is an ordeal. Not because of having to get up early per se but, rather, because their busiest hours are usually late in the day. This means that if they go to bed late and have to get up early, they will not rest the 7 or 8 hours recommended by the experts. Many associate this issue with sleep disorder, others even incur insomnia. And although it is true that not sleeping the necessary hours can have consequences, these people could sleep if they went to bed earlier. They just don’t want to.

Unfortunately, not getting enough rest is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes, for example. Our bedtime has a lot to do with our circadian rhythms. And if a night person wants to accommodate their schedules to the rest of the world, they can do it changing your habits, but how?

You can be more active in the morning or late in the day, but there are also those in between, those people who are activated at other times. However, the ones who usually have it the worst are the nocturnal ones. First, because the world is not made for people who sleep during the day. And second, as we said before because it can be a problem if your workday starts early in the morning.

The chronotypes or infinite variables of the dream

The time we are most active has to do with our chronotype, but what does this mean? The chronotype are the variants that our circadian rhythms can have, which are like our internal clock. Circadian rhythms are what are responsible for telling us it is time to go to bed. Although not everything depends on our hormones (melatonin, mainly) but we can help and train our body so that it wants to sleep when we want.

But, Is it possible to stop being a nocturnal person? “A night person doesn’t feel very well first thing in the morning when they wake up, especially when this is starting to change,” Michelle Drerup, director of behavioral sleep medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, told Live Science.

Experts have discovered that our chronotype is influenced by various factors, which include the environment and the way we have been raised. What’s more, we even know that hundreds of genes are associated with early morning feel-good people, according to a study published in 2019 in the scientific journal Nature Communications. These genes influence in the circadian rhythm, your natural sleep-wake cycle, which brings us to the chronotype. However, it is possible to fight against the genes, we just have to do a little bit of our part to have a deep and restful sleep.

However, there are people who cannot sleep for other reasons, not because they are nocturnal people. In the case of having insomnia or another sleep disorder it is best to consult with a specialist to rule out diseases that may cause it or to work on the problem at bedtime.

So how do I change my bedtime?

Photo by Kinga Cichewicz on Unsplash

Keep in mind that habits take time to change and be very careful with weekends. Drerup recommends start by advancing the alarm little by little (for weeks if necessary) until we get to the time we want. It is very important that the body get used to it slowly and not start abruptly, even if the first few days one cannot sleep at the time it should. You have to keep trying and send signals to the body that we want to sleep. In addition, routines (for example, always going to bed at the same time) can help us sleep and rest well.

Routines can help us sleep and rest better

With set the alarm 15 to 20 minutes earlier every three to four days It should already be enough to gradually get used to it. However, we must be very careful with weekends, because if we do not maintain the routine, they can spoil everything we have achieved during the week. “This is where people at night often have problems,” said Drerup. “They start to adjust as the work week goes on. And then they stay up late and they sleep late on weekends. They lose that momentum that they started to develop at the end of the work week.

I can’t sleep if there is light, a common problem

Despite trying to advance the clock, I cannot sleep earlier, what else do I have to do? Experts Recommend put the screens aside for a while before going to sleep. The recommendations move between thirty minutes and an hour before, you will have to see what is better. What is not good, that’s for sure, is the light from the screens. The light tells the brain that we still have to be awake and blocks the production of melatonin; That is why it is important that we put aside the screens that emit light when we want to go to sleep. Moreover, when you get up, if you can, it is best to expose yourself to a light source, in this way the melatonin that regulates circadian cycles will disappear sooner.

And what can I do before sleeping? Do something that always relaxes you at the same time, so the dream will take over your body. The ebook, like traditional books, they are a good option before going to rest. Since they are made of electronic ink and, therefore, they do not emit the same type of light that delays our internal clock.

Being a nocturnal person does not imply having a sleep disorder, since if they are allowed to sleep when their body wants, they can rest perfectly. The problem comes when they are nocturnal people and have to get up early, which can generate a bad rest and lead to other pathologies.

In short, people at night do not have a sleep disorder, since they would sleep perfectly well with other schedules. But the chronotype is not something that defines us for life, you can get to enjoy the day and have active hours much earlier than night people think. All they have to do is, with some time, change their daily routines.

