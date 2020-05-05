One of the first projects that Mauricio Macri launched once he assumed the presidency of Boca in December 1995 it was the reform of the boxes of La Bombonera. He knocked down the entire tribune facing Calle Del Valle Iberlucea to build a low audience and the VIP sectors, for which The Clausura 96 ​​Tournament started playing at home in the stadium of Vélez. There were three matches in that condition that he played in Liniers until on May 5, 24 years ago, he returned home, but the reopening party could not be complete: Gymnastics beat him 6-0, in what until today is one of the worst defeats Boca suffered in its history.

Just as Macri aimed to change the face of the stadium, he had also done so with the team. He hired Carlos Bilardo to be the coach of a campus with many figures, to which they also joined Juan Sebastián Verón and José Basualdo. They were already Maradona, Caniggia, the Kily González and Navarro Montoya, for example. The team went undefeated to the eighth date (five wins and two draws), where it was their turn to receive Gymnastics, who at that time had Carlos Timoteo Griguol as a coach and Alberto Márcico, as figure after having been declared expendable in Boca by Narigón.

And in this afternoon of new Bombonera, the story was written by the Wolf with six goals that were left in the books. Three were made by a certain Guillermo Barros Schelotto (all in the first half) and the others were from Fabián Bathrobe, Own Marc and Saccone, against an opponent who (in that match without Maradona) was a concert of errors, all taken advantage of by the La Plata team that had also been carrying out a good campaign, which finally could not crown the title: finished second, one point below Vélez.

The 5-0, the one that converted Márcico, had his particular history. Much had been said in the run-up to that meeting about Beto’s return to La Bombonera, from where he had had to leave due to Bilardo’s decision. “I was anxious, restless. On the night before the game he told me about what Boca meant to him, about the moments that passed, the joys, the pale … “, Guillermo confessed after the victory. And when the Penalty for gymnastics, the twin offered to kick him so that Marcico did not have to take charge of that situation, but 10 replied that he would take responsibility. It did not fail. And he didn’t shout it either.

And there was another anecdote from that afternoon at the Bombonera. “I never had pain as great as this, neither as a player nor as a coach. I have never felt such shame in football, “he said. Bilardo At that time, he evidently suffered more than 0-1 in Argentina’s debut in the 90th World Cup against Cameroon. The Doctor had another reaction of his style when he returned to the locker room after 0-6: he saw that several of his footballers arrived with gym shirts that had changed and gave the propper the order to cut them off with scissors… “I had changed Tchami and they gave it all to him in strips,” recalled Márcico years later.

