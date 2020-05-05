LEGO’s relationship with the world of video games is already a few years old in the form of a large number of playable titles that have gone on sale during all these years, but also in the form of toys based on video game characters (¿ how many of you are wanting to get one of Mario’s sets?). Thus, on this occasion, it has been announced that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, one of the most anticipated titles of these characteristics, will feature a large number of characters, and many of them can be controlled by the players.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will include nearly 500 characters

In a new interview published on the official Star Wars website, Craig Derrick (Lucasfilm Games) and Jonathan Smith (TT Games) have discussed some aspects of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, among which we can highlight the fact that There will be about 500 characters in the game, and many of them will be playable:

Craig Derrick: There are about 500 characters in the game, and many of them will be playable. When we were choosing the characters for such a great game, we looked at all the movies in the series and tried to say “yes” as much as possible. That said, choosing them is often a matter of relying on the stories you want to tell and the specific role each character would have in missions and game progression. Of course, we have almost all of your favorite heroes and villains from the movies, lots of supporting characters, a few surprises, and… Yaddle!

In this way, when it comes out on Nintendo Switch throughout this 2020, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will make many players be surprised that their favorite characters from this more than famous “Star Wars” franchise are included.

