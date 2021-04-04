The Skywalker Saga has no release date

Uncertainty: this is what abounds in the corridors of TT Games due LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This studio, known for bringing video games to this industry, is now suffering with its megaproject.

Supposedly in 2020 a bombshell would reach the consoles of the world, a game that would include the history of the nine episodes of the saga. Nonetheless, this has been a major challenge for the filmmakers, who considered postponing its delivery.

The video game will feature almost 500 characters

The above measure was posted directly by the developers on their account Twitter. “We thank all the fans for continuing to be patient,” added the company on its social networks.

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/tCDV9Ikftd – TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

“The greatest game in the history of LEGO”, as cataloged by its creators, will not be released even this year in spring, another of the dates that was within the possibilities. However, the hope is in the promise that “we will provide a date as soon as possible,” as stated in the statement.

Its immensity is known from the adaptation, since it implies the possibility of choosing the order in which the story is to be lived and with the large number of characters that the universe created by George Lucas.

Perhaps, it is this last factor that complicates the production of the content, since it is as if there were several productions in one. Will TT Games continue with its bet?

And it seems that the company lives a race against time. Recently the didactic block firm, LEGO, put on sale a set based on the series The MandalorianSo if you want to include this part of the plot in The Skywalker Saga as well, even as DLC, your production will be complicated.

Disney doesn’t stop advertising franchise products either. So get down to business, more time to launch could mean you have more fabric to cut.