The Skywalker Saga delayed to an unspecified date

New delay for the video game “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”, the title that seeks to offer the experience of playing all the films that make up the Skywalker Saga in LEGO format. This video game has already suffered several delays in its launch, but the last move placed it for a launch this spring.

In a new statement, they have reported the impossibility of meeting the deadline that they set for a launch in spring, and delay the game out until a later time, yet to be determined.

All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best LEGO game, but we’re going to need more time to do it. We won’t be able to reach our intended release date first, but we will provide an updated time window as soon as possible.

They basically allude to issues of time, that is, the impossibility of reaching the standards that have been set for the game within a period of time that would end in spring, and it is not surprising considering that it is a game that includes 800 unique characters up to 300 playable characters and 23 planets / moons with 28 unique locations. All with the addition that there will be improvements at the level of the mission system and gameplay compared to previous LEGO Star Wars games.

“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and Mac.