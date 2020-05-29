Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for ‘Up to heaven‘, the new action thriller directed by Daniel Calparsoro, responsible for titles such as’ Invasor’, ‘Combustin’, ‘The warning’ or the most recent ‘The silence of the white city’, which will arrive in Spanish cinemas next 28 of August.

Miguel Herrán (‘In exchange for nothing’) and Carolina Yuste (‘Carmen y Lola’) lead a cast that includes Asia Ortega, Luis Tosar, Patricia Vico, Fernando Cayo, César Mateo or debutants Richard Holmes and rapper Ayax, among others. In addition, the film has the special participation of other very followed artists on the national urban music scene such as Dollar Selmouni, Jarfaiter, Ramseys, Carlytos Vela or Rukeli.

With a script by Jorge Guerricaechevarra, a regular lex de la Iglesia, and inspired by real events, ‘Up to heaven‘is in the words of its director “a thriller of robberies and strong emotions. A sexy, playful and fast film, with a social background and that narrates the vicissitudes of the criminals raised behind the cranes of the housing bubble, behind the opportunities, and that they have made theft an art, a way of reaching the pleasures and luxuries that our society offers, but that are reserved for a few. “

Calparsoro adds that “he wanted to tell a real and genuine story. There is a love story but there is also a social background. ‘Up to heaven’ is still the story of a dream: Of everything you have to sacrifice to achieve it.”

The soundtrack of the film, shot last year in locations in Madrid, Ibiza and Valencia, has been composed by Carlos Jean, and it combines electronic and urban rhythms with themes by C. Tangana or the new single by DJ Nano, “The Trident (feat. Costa)”.

‘Up to heaven‘is a production of Vaca Films, the company also responsible for ‘Unit’, the last great success of the original fiction of Movistar +, which has the participation of RTVE, Telemadrid and Movistar + itself and the support of ICAA (Ministry of Culture) and Programa Media.

Angel is a boy from the outskirts of Madrid whose life will change forever the day he meets Estrella in a disco. After a fight with Poli, the girl’s possessive boyfriend, he discovers that Ángel has a talent for getting into trouble and, most importantly, for getting out of trouble. For this reason, he encourages him to join his gang of luniciers who have all the police in Madrid in check.

Ángel’s ambition will make him plunge into a pyramid of robberies, easy money and shady businesses, which will take him from Madrid to Ibiza. His ability will also make him the protégé of Rogelio, a capo who controls the capital’s black market, and Sole, his daughter, became infatuated with him.

Angel climbing will be unstoppable, and will soon become one of the country’s most wanted robbers. And as the police siege intensifies, he will have to decide between Sole or the love of his life, Estrella.

A journey that began in the humblest of the suburbs and which aims at the highest: Heaven.