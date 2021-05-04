The Skoda Scala, now with insurance included

One of the compact The most interesting on the market is the one offered by Skoda: the Skoda Scala, a kind of hybrid between urban and compact, -with more of the latter than of the former- capable of offering large doses of space at a great price. Now, in addition, Skoda has lowered the price of the Skoda Scala below € 15,000, also including one year of comprehensive gift insurance. What do we get in return?

Skoda first decided to offer a compact model a few years ago when it brought to life the Skoda Spaceback, a model that evolved a couple of years ago to become the Skoda Scala, a compact based on the MQB-A0 platform of the Volkswagen Group urban models which, however, offers one of the most spacious cabins in the C segment.

Now Skoda aims to give a boost to sales of the Skoda Scala in our country with a new commercial offer that lowers the sale price of the Skoda Scala to an interesting € 14,300, also including one year of comprehensive insurance so you don’t have to worry about a thing. We are now going to analyze this offer in depth. Is it really interesting?

The Skoda Scala now includes one year of comprehensive insurance

Skoda communicates a promotional price of € 14,300 for a Skoda Scala with the access engine, that is, a 1.0 TSI block with 95 hp and 5-speed manual gearbox associated with the Active finish. The equipment is sufficient, but not excessively generous, as it includes elements such as air conditioning, the infotainment system with a touch screen, the light sensor or the Front Assist emergency braking system as standard.

With this engine, the Skoda Scala signs some discreet but sufficient performance, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 10.9 seconds and a top speed of 188 km / h, also approving an average consumption of 5.6 liters / 100 km. By not having any type of hybridization, the Skoda Scala Obtains the C label from the DGT.

The price of € 14,300 is tempting -It supposes a reduction of around € 3,000 with respect to the rate price-, but yes, it does not include pre-delivery costs or registration costs (although all taxes are included) and is associated, obligatorily, to contract financing with the brand with a minimum of € 10,000 for 48 months of mandatory minimum stay. The price also includes one year of comprehensive insurance, although with a trick: it is fully comprehensive insurance with a € 600 excess.