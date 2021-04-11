The Skoda Octavia is “plugged in” to animate the market of plug-in hybrids

I have to confess that I have always been a fan and defender of the Skoda Octavia. Because no other product of the brand better reflects the balance between quality and price that Skoda usually offers in its products. Because, in addition, with the commitment that Volkswagen has made in recent years for compacts and SUVs, the Skoda Octavia is the most original Skoda product and it will hardly find a clear and rigorous rival in any of the German group’s brands. However, the Skoda Octavia expands its range with a new plug-in hybrid that, due to its price, moves away from the idea of ​​a quality sedan, for all budgets, that we now had of this car, and opens up to a market, that of electrified ones, to become a key product.

The arrival of the Skoda Octavia iV, hybrid and plug-in

The Skoda Octavia has long stood out as a quality, spacious sedan at a compact price in the line of products such as the SEAT León. In its plug-in hybrid versions we are already talking about a sedan of more than € 30,000 which points out to the public that nowadays a plug-in can be considered, with a looser budget and a garage with a charging point for electric vehicles.

However, as we will see below, if what you are looking for is a plug-in hybrid, the Skoda Octavia iV is not only positioned as one of the most interesting options, but also as a product that offers us many alternatives: sedan or estate body (Bus), 204 hp or 245 hp of power, Ambition and Style versions, or a sports Octavia RS which is now also available with plug-in hybrid mechanics.

The Skoda Octavia iV, its plug-in hybrid version, already stands at over € 30,000, but it has a very extensive range with sedan, family, and even a 245 hp RS sports car

The plug-in range of the Skoda Octavia iV has, in all cases, a 13 kWh battery, which according to the WLTP cycle they offer us a range of 60 kilometers, while preserving a 450-liter boot capacity – compared to 600 liters in the non-hybrid and plug-in versions.

In a range, that of the Skoda Octavia, which already has 150 hp diesel, gasoline and micro-hybrid gasoline engines, the iV versions are also positioned from 204 hp as an interesting version for those looking for an Octavia powerful. In our first contact, in fact, we had the opportunity to test a 204 hp Octavia iV for a few kilometers, whose performance already seemed more than enough for this car and also for those looking for a powerful Octavia.

It is an interesting option for those who are looking for a powerful Skoda Octavia and value a plug-in hybrid in their purchase decision process

And we also had the opportunity to try the hybrid and plug-in version of the Skoda Octavia RS, what with 245 hp of power It not only offers more power, and better performance, but also that combination of aesthetics and sporty feel that have always made the Octavia RS such an attractive product. The Octavia RS is not – and never has been – a radical sports car, but it is a car with a very sporty approach capable of offering performance and, above all, sensations, without blowing our budget.

With that versatile approach, of a sports car for all audiences, the Skoda Octavia RS has been marketed, and is marketed, with diesel and gasoline engines. And that is why now it made more sense than ever to do the same with this iV version, having an Octavia RS with a plug-in hybrid engine.

The idea of ​​a plug-in hybrid Skoda Octavia RS makes more sense than ever

But the most interesting thing about the Skoda Octavia iV is in its price and its positioning within its category. On the market there are plug-in hybrids for under € 30,000, two very valid examples being a compact crossover, such as the 160 hp Renault Captur E-TECH from € 28,545 and the 160 hp Renault Mégane Sport Tourer E-TECH from € 26,300 , the latter being one of the Octavia’s most interesting rivals.

Even so, the Skoda Octavia iV with 204 hp of power from € 31,600 (price that includes offer and discounts for financing the purchase) is situated, by power, autonomy and price, in a very competitive position. More if we take into account that with the possible renewal of aid for the purchase of a new car and zero-emission cars, this Octavia iV plug-in hybrid could be below € 30,000.

With the 245 hp Skoda Octavia iV RS available from € 35,800, I don’t think it is necessary to make the leap from an Octavia iV to an Octavia iV RS, nor that the performance improvement is so important as to be worthwhile. But I do think it is the ideal option for those looking for a spicy car, with a certain sporty touch, and the plug-in hybrid option fits into their purchasing decision.

And it is that for that price we will not find in the market another proposal with plug-in hybrid technology, so practical, and with that sporty approach. And the price difference between the 245 hp gasoline and the 200 hp diesel, and the plug-in hybrid, is between € 3,000 and € 4,500 respectively, and will be even lower when new aid becomes available for plug-in and electric.

