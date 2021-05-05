The size of the ring will not be a problem between Canelo and Saunders

Billy Joe Saunders He did not attend the first face-to-face scheduled for the media. Canelo referred to the statements of the British father about the cancellation of the fight due to the size of the ring and affirmed that they are excuses.

“I don’t care what the size of the ring is. I’m going to get on and do my job as usual. They have had many excuses. So we already know and the important thing is that I am focused on winning no matter what. “Alvarez declared.

Tom Saunders, Billy Joe’s father, complained that the Mexican’s corner insisted that the ring have a maximum of 20 feet. Remember that the regulatory measures of a ring are between 5.5 meters and a maximum of 7.3.

Billy Joe Saunders has claimed that “The ring is not a problem”. For that reason the fight continues.

It is not the first time that the Briton or someone close to him has made statements about the fight. In fact, in previous weeks he affirmed that the result of the fight could be fixed, since Eddie Hearn, at some point, affirmed that Canelo’s objective is to unify the titles against Caleb Plant. In doing so, Saunders claimed that the man who also represents him is taking his defeat for granted next Saturday.

Given this, Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s coach, affirmed that the attitudes and decisions that the members of Billy Joe’s team are leading are worthy of rookies. “We have faced all kinds of rivals, styles, tests, we have come forward and these things mean nothing to us”, he clarified.