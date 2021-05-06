The size of the penis is related to that of the nose, according to a study

There are all kinds of rules that try to correlate the penis size with that of other more visible parts of the body. This is the case of the famous L rule, which points out that taller people have a smaller limb, and vice versa. To the joy of the tall people and the concern of the short ones, this has already been denied by science, but there are still many more.

For example, there is another in which the penis size with that of nose. This would mean that the proboscis are better endowed than those who have this part of their smaller face. But is it true or is it just another legend?

To answer the question, a team of Japanese scientists has carried out a study, which can already be read in Basic and Clinical Andrology. In it, they analyze these and other dimensions in the bodies of 126 deceased people. The bottom line is that there does appear to be some truth to this standard, although much research is still needed on this.

It only corresponds to the size of the stretched penis

To carry out this study, the authors took various measurements of 126 autopsied corpses in the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine from April 2015 to March 2019. They all had between 30 and 50 years.

The correlation did not occur with a flaccid penis, because small penises are more elastic

The measurements that they took initially were the size of the flaccid penis, the nose and the testicles. They also needed to know how long the erect member and, since it is impossible to cause this effect in a corpse, it was one of the scientists who dedicated himself to stretch them manually.

Thus, they verified that there was a clear correlation between the size of the stretched penis and that of the nose. The same was not the case with a flaccid penis. This, according to the researchers, is because a small member in a flaccid state can be more elastic than a bigger one. They also found no correlation with the mass or size of the testicles.

And what is all this for, beyond giving joy to big-nosed men? These scientists assure that it is very interesting, since “understanding the process of penis growth or facial features can be very important to extrapolate fetal androgen levels and follow male genital functions ”.

In any case, they understand that, being limited to a few corpses, all Japanese, it would be insufficient to draw solid conclusions. So they hope to do more extensive research. Meanwhile, we are left with the anecdote; for which, perhaps, now we begin to see men with big noses with different eyes.

Related