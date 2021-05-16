“The size did not matter until”, Celia Lora reveals myths

“Size didn’t matter until”, Celia Lora reveals myths | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model Y Mexican driver Celia Lora has managed to maintain a loyal audience following her content so she opened her own YouTube channel so that they could go and enjoy her personality, her jokes and of course some relationships about relationships, being the topic she touched on in her last video.

So is the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora She could not miss the opportunity and uploaded a video in which she reveals myths and legends about relationships, some that she considered needed to be discussed because for her they are a lie, although clarifying that she cannot speak for all women.

It all happened on his channel Youtube, where the video began touching the topic that most intrigues Internet users is the size and she considered that “it did not matter until” something quite embarrassing happened to him in which one of his partners touched him to be very small.

That was how she said: “The size did not matter until I met that person”, an event that made her change her mind quickly and that was quite embarrassing for her and that is something that she feels may be related to the owner’s personality. also.

If you want to see her video, the best thing would be to go immediately to enjoy a few moments with her and we will leave it here so you can take a look. They also talked about the famous chamfer or curvature, something that she said did not matter much to her.

To continue I talk about the duration of the relationship, something that she considers is not so important that it lasts as long if not only as necessary but that she cannot speak for other women since she has heard that there are some who enjoy a long duration.

To continue, she talks about chivalry in a subject in which she considers it to be in bad taste since she loves to pay for her own things and that no one is trying to buy her or something like that, she considers that there are many girls who do walk looking for things to be paid but that she is not that style.

He also talked about relationships on the first date and considers that it could be something positive since you save time in getting to know the person that way too, because consider that if you imagine things and suddenly you arrive at that moment and you find that being one with the minimum size as the one we already mentioned could be a huge waste of time.

Finally, he also spoke of cleaning, something that has happened to him and that he considers that it is best to keep everything clean and if possible “without a helmet”, a procedure many people do to stay clean.